“I think gambling is fine”- Twitch streamer Kripparrian provides his take on Twitch's gambling meta 

Twitch streamer Octavian "Kripparrian" (aka Kripp) provided his take on the controversial gambling meta prevalent on Twitch and stated his belief that playing slots while streaming was not inherently unethical.

However, he added that there should be a standardized set of rules and regulations that do not enable shady companies like Stake to operate on Twitch.

Kripparrian provided his views on the subject:

"I think gambling is fine."

Twitch streamer Kripparrian does not believe that gambling steams are always unethical

The Hearthstone streamer looked at some trending tweets regarding the social media platform and came across a post made by H3H3 Productions dissing the Twitch staff.

Ethan Klein from H3H3 Productions questioned the livestreaming platform and highlighted that their top streamers were promoting gambling to young and impressionable audiences. He also tagged Felix "xQc" and Tyler "Trainwreckstv" in his tweet.

Ethan Klein questions Twitch (Image via h3h3productions/Twitter)

Kripparrian provided his take on the topic and agreed with Ethan's strongly-worded tweet. The streamer also spoke about the various types of sponsors that have approached him in the past.

The 34-year-old content creator reacted to some fan replies and critiqued several Twitter users' opinions. Soon after, Kripp provided his own take on gambling and stated:

"Again, I don't think anything's wrong with gambling. Guys, there are people who think gambling is immoral and all that s**t. I think gambling is fine."

(Timestamp: 01:54:46)

The Twitch streamer elaborated:

"Just like, you know, under a lot of conditions. And one of those not being a completely unregulated website based on crypto in the middle of nowhere, in the middle of Bermuda Triangle or some s**t, okay?"

He concluded by saying:

"That's not... that' not okay, obviously. Obviously. I can't. I just can't. Okay, let's quit that one."

He then queued up for another game of Hearthstone and continued streaming for an hour and a half.

Fans react to Kripparrian's take on gambling

Fans provided their take on Kripp's opinion. Some questioned whether gambling could even be considered a meta on the platform.

Other Redditors stated that gambling could be considered a Twitch meta because several top streamers like xQc and Trainwreckstv often stream gambling-related content to more than 200k concurrent viewers.

Some fans discussed the questionable tactics used by certain gambling websites to increase their user retention rate.

Kripp is a famous personality in the streaming sphere and began livestreaming on Twitch when it was known as Justin.tv. The Canadian streamer has more than 1.4 million followers and gets an average of 4.6k concurrent viewers per stream.

