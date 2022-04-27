"I think there are some legitimate concerns": Kripparrian gives opinion on Elon Musk buying Twitter

Twitch streamer Kripparrian provided his take on billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk buying out social media giant Twitter in a whopping $44 billion deal.

During a recent livestream, Kripp thought that there were some concerns surrounding Musk buying the social media platform:

"Okay, I don't care that much about the buying of Twitter, but I think there are some legitimate concerns that he (Elon Musk) might have some issues."

Kripparrian believes there are some concerns regarding Elon Musk buying out Twitter

The South African mogul has been making headlines ever since he announced that he would be buying the social media platform on April 26.

Several streaming personalities and internet influencers reacted to the mega acquisition and provided their take on it.

One such take was from Twitch streamer Alinity, who urged Elon Musk to buy Twitch next so that fans could finally find out why former Twitch megastar Dr DisRespect was permanently banned from the livestreaming platform.

Kripp had been conversing with his viewers about various topics while he played Hearthstone. One interesting topic that started to build up was Elon Musk buying out Twitter.

Timestamp: 03:18:50

Kripparrian mentioned that he did not care about Elon Musk buying Twitter, but he did have some concerns. Speaking further about this, the Romanian-Canadian content creator said:

"It seems like he (Elon Musk) was kind of manipulating people through his tweets regarding his intentions of acquiring Twitter, and I think for a normal billionaire, that wouldn't really matter too much."

Kripp continued:

"But he's got this thing where he has done that a lot, and he has the SEC (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission) like f***ing reviewing his tweets regularly. So, he is not a regular billionaire in that regard, right? So, he might have some issues with that."

He finished talking about this subject by saying:

"I think that is a pretty real concern for him anyway."

Kripparrian continued to stream for a couple of hours more.

Fans react to Kripparrian's opinions

Followers present in the Twitch chat somewhat agreed with the streamer's sentiments. Some mentioned that Elon Musk bought the social media company well above the estimated market value.

Fans reacting to the streamer's take (Images via nl_Kripp/Twitch)

Some Redditors responded to Kripps's take:

Kripp is one of the biggest streamers on the purple platform who started his Twitch channel in 2016. He is known for playing games developed by Blizzard Entertainment and has achieved a lot of milestones in games like World of Warcraft, Diablo 3, and Hearthstone.

