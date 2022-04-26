×
Create
Notifications

“Tell us why Doc got banned”: Alinity urges Elon Musk to "buy Twitch" after purchase of Twitter

Twitch streamer Alinity asks Elon Musk to &quot;buy Twitch&quot; (Images via Sportskeeda)
Twitch streamer Alinity asks Elon Musk to "buy Twitch" (Images via Sportskeeda)
Aarnesh Shrivastava
Aarnesh Shrivastava
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 26, 2022 02:08 PM IST
News

Twitch streamer Natalia "Alinity" made a rather interesting request from billionaire and Tesla boss Elon Musk after the latter bought out the social media platform Twitter on April 26, 2022.

Alinity urged Elon Musk to "buy Twitch" so that the streaming community could understand why former Twitch streamer Dr DisRespect was banned.

. @elonmusk please buy Twitch and tell us why Doc got banned 🙏

Alinity asks Elon Musk to buy Twitch

Following the news of the social media giant accepting Elon Musk's $44 billion deal was finalized, several reactions started to pour in from various branches of the internet.

Several streaming personalities and YouTubers like Dream, Memeulous, Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL", and HasanAbi reacted to the billionaire's newest venture.

Famous Twitch streamer Alinity too reacted to the latest acquisition and made a sly comment about it. The 34-year-old Twitch streamer's tweet asking Elon Musk to buy Twitch attracted more than 120 comments in the initial hours of its posting.

According to some Twitter users, they wanted the backend technology of the livestreaming platform to improve and evolve.

Chozo Ninpo asked for better ways of managing the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) related things if Elon Musk somehow ended up buying Twitch.

@Alinity @elonmusk I'd rather he gives us all the ability to change encoding, raises bitrate limits, and does something to fix the DMCA stuff so that it's never a problem again and actually handled properly.

In a reply to the Twitter user's message, others shared their opinions regarding Elon Musk's interest in buying out the social media giant.

@chozo_ninpo @Alinity @elonmusk The only thing Elon is really interested and invested in is the control, the censoring and other options and features that evaluate tweets, flags accounts, shadowbans people, all that stuff that isn't transparent and he thinks cancel culture exists, so he's for freedom of speech.
@REALPrismo @chozo_ninpo @Alinity @elonmusk freedom of speech until you are an anonymous writer critiquing Tesla, in which case he tracks you and threatens to sue you 🙄

Some community members wanted Chance "Sodapoppin" to be unbanned from the platform. Sodapoppin was handed his second ban from the livestreaming platform earlier this month. It is speculated that he is serving at least 14 days of the ban period.

@Alinity @elonmusk Unban @Sodapoppintv while ur at it

Some of them switched the conversation around to Alinity and asked how she hasn't been permanently banned from the platform.

@Alinity @elonmusk @elonmusk Please buy Twitch and tell us why @Alinity hasn't been permabanned yet
@I_DontWant_That @FlareonOW @Alinity @elonmusk The purchase is processing now@Alinity you have T-minus 3 days 22 hours and 12 seconds

A few of the community members thought that the current parent company of Twitch, Amazon, wouldn’t let go of the purple platform.

@Alinity @elonmusk Bezos wont let go of Twitch.
@Alinity @elonmusk Wouldn't he have to buy Amazon or Amazon would have to sell him twitch independently?

Fans also tried to speculate on the reason for Dr DisRespect's long ban from the platform.

@Alinity @elonmusk As far as I can decipher it was something to do with his twitch contract and some sponsor stuff which he did and it broke some thing on there for exclusivity

Many people thought that the Twitch streamer's idea was good.

@Alinity @elonmusk That would be quite interesting
@Alinity @elonmusk You thought you did sum
@Alinity @elonmusk Finally a good alinity tweet dropped
@Alinity @elonmusk I can get behind this
@Alinity @elonmusk Underrated tweet of the day…we need this.

Some context regarding Dr DisRespect's ban on Twitch

Former Twitch streamer Dr DisRespect was mysteriously banned from the purple platform back in 2020. No reason was provided by the streamer or the livestreaming platform regarding the situation.

Champions Club,Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.-Dr Disrespect

Several well-known insiders and esports journalists provided their take on the streamer's ban but nothing was officially revealed by any of the parties. To this date, no one knows why Dr DisRespect was permanently banned from Twitch.

Fast forward to 2022, a legal dispute between Twitch and Dr DisRespect was settled and it was stated that none of them admitted any wrongdoing. It was also confirmed that Dr DisRespect will not make a comeback on Twitch and he will continue to stream on YouTube Gaming.

Moving on. https://t.co/aA4KfHOSK2
In response to all your questions, the Doc will not return to Twitch
Also Read Article Continues below

Twitch stars continue to face the brunt of the Two-Time Champion's ban from the platform. Famous Chess Grandmaster GM Hikaru was banned for spectating a chess match between Dr DisRespect and DrLupo earlier this year.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी