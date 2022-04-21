Twitch streamer Alinity shares embarrassing experience of getting called “wh*re” by a homeless girl on the street

Twitch streamer Natalia "Alinity" shared something embarrassing on stream that recently happened to her while crossing the street with a friend. In her latest Just Chatting stream, she recounted the time a fan noticed her. However, that probably wasn't the case, as they addressed the streamer in a very derogatory way after recognizing her:

"Alinity? That's you! You're that wh*re on Twitch!"

As she relayed the story, the content creator appeared shocked and humiliated by the incident. Still, she tried to justify and excuse the derogatory remark, given the life situation of the person:

"I was like, y'know, she's obviously not in a very good situtation in her life..."

Fans react to Alinity's experience

Alinity is a Colombian streamer based in Canada who is well-known for her controversial content on the internet. Her most notable streams have included several instances of animal cruelty towards her cat.

Long-time viewers were pretty split in their opinions about the incident. Several fans agreed with the homeless girl's statement toward the content creator, believing that it was said completely about the content creator's character.

One viewer even referenced Diogenes the Cynic, a Greek philosopher who rejected luxury and modernism and pursued self-sufficiency. The philosopher was well-known for choosing to be homeless while preaching cynicism to his followers. In the content creator's case, the homeless girl represented Diogenes for 'calling' her out:

Other viewers discussed the irony that a homeless person of all people would have something so derogatory to say about a successful streamer. The term "wh*re" holds a significant amount of weight, so people found it odd and tried to understand what it meant when used against the content creator as an insult.

Another viewer stated that the girl could have used the situation to her advantage and probably missed a lifetime opportunity. In contrast, another viewer found it hilarious that internet trolls exist outside of the internet.

(Image via r/LiveStreamFails)

Only a minority of fans found it offensive that the comments seemed so in tune with the insult and called out the rest of the viewers for their views. One viewer even joked about the content creator, admiring her for her work and how her hustle has paid off.

(Image via r/LiveStreamFails)

The Twitch streamer and YouTuber is known for playing games such as World of Warcraft and Apex Legends.

