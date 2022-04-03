Sykkuno reveals desire to get cat on recent Just Chatting stream

Sykkuno's "Lil Cat" tweet from last month made it clear to all his fans how much the streamer adores cats. He has become the talk of the town again after he recently expressed his desire to adopt a cat as a pet.

Speculation is raging, more than 24 hours after the stream where he said this, whether he was making a joke or expressing a genuine interest in getting a pet.

Is Sykkuno really getting a cat?

The streamer was spending some time on his GTA RP server when he took a small bathroom break. After returning, he decided to react to some videos requested by viewers.

After discussing a Michael Reeves clip, the internet sensation watched a compilation of clips from OfflineTV.

While watching a clip where Disguised Toast, Valkyrae, and some members of OTV were out, the star streamer started discussing his intention to get a cat:

"I actually wanna get a cat one day, though."

The American even made a hilarious reference to Lil Cat towards the end of the OTV clip:

"I think after meeting Lil Cat, I kinda wanna get my own cat one day."

Lil Cat is fellow streamer Miyoung's pet that Sykkuno often insinuates is his own.

(start watching from 2:00:46 for the full context)

While the California native has always had a general appreciation for cats, this is the first time he has expressed any concrete desire to adopt one as a pet.

While his April Fool's Day tweet raised suspicions about whether he expressed any genuine intention to get a cat, the tweet and the stream are unrelated and should be understood as such.

Fans react to Sykkuno expressing interest in getting a cat

As most of the streamer's fanbase consists of cat lovers who have had this as a longstanding demand, his comments were sure to evoke their interest.

Comments by viewers who were watching him live when he made the comment (Image via Sykkuno/Twitch)

Viewers who saw the clip later also didn't fall behind in expressing their excitement.

Comments made by viewers who saw the clip later on YouTube (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

It remains to be seen if this interest will materialize into something real. As mentioned earlier, Sykkuno has always been public with his love for cats. Since this is the first time he has made such a comment, the likelihood is on the higher side, and fans have their fingers crossed.

Edited by Ravi Iyer