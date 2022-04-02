How Shroomie Shenanigans in Cookie Run: Kingdom wasn't an April Fool's prank

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans are celebrating the confirmation of rumors of an April Fool's day update which will change the design of various Cookies. A change in the iconic designs of these characters means that players are speculating about whether this is an April Fool's prank or a legitimate event.

Read on to find out if the Shroomie Shenanigans update is a prank or the next in-game event that one should be working on getting through.

Are the new Cookie Run: Kingdom designs here to stay?

Many users were questioning whether this new update is a prank given the cryptic nature of the tweet announcing the same.

To put the speculation to rest, the developers have said that this update is an April Fool's special and not a prank.

The update description entails a new event like many which is regularly hosted in the game. Players will be awarded a new kind of reward for completing the listed tasks called Shroomies. These Shroomies can be used to unlock new designs for various Cookies.

Cookie Cutters, Diamonds, Rainbow Cubes, and exclusive designs can also be unlocked at various stages of the event, along with an increasing number of Shroomies.

This event will be active from April 1 to April 14 EOD as per one's regional timezone. While the event is legitimate, what remains to be seen is whether these new designs will continue to be available even after the event expires.

It should be noted that similar updates have been released in CRK's parent game Ovenbreak and other Devsister games, but the changes brought by these updates have always been temporary.

One fact that is fueling speculation as to the permanence of these changes is that Cookie Run: Kingdom's fanbase is far larger than other games from the developers' catalog, so they are more likely to consider the demand made by fans.

The update is being rolled out at different times for users in different regions, so players should sit tight and rest assured that the event period will be adjusted accordingly for them as well.

Given the extensive fan art that flows through the Cookie Run: Kingdom community every day, this is one of the most popular updates amongst fans of the kingdom builder RPG.

Fans can track this space for all the details on the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul