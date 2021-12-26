5 games like Cookie Run Kingdom available for free on Android and iOS

Cookie Run Kingdom is a widespread sensation because of its unique approach to the genre. The game's growing fanbase means other developers are looking to monetize on this sudden boom in popularity. Furthermore, Cookie Run Kingdom players themselves might want to explore similar games.

A long string of similar games has appeared on both the Playstore and the App Store, but players need not waste time sorting through the hundreds of games.

The following list includes the best games for Cookie Run Kingdom enthusiasts to enjoy while taking a break from the gacha.

What are the best RPGs for Cookie Run Kingdom Fans?

Genshin Impact played a massive role in popularizing Cookie Run Kingdom - a large section of the Genshin fanbase jumped over to explore CRK. The same is occurring with CRK fans jumping ship to similar games.

The following are the games that have become fan favorites in the Cookie Run Kingdom fraternity.

5) Cookie Run: Ovenbreak

CookieRun @CookieRun Happy Holidays, everyone! ❤️

We wish you all the best in 2022! Happy Holidays, everyone! ❤️We wish you all the best in 2022! https://t.co/TAzyOlLfAt

The breakthrough popularity of Cookie Run Kingdom has caused a strange effect - the parent game, Ovenbreak, has seen an explosion of new players.

Released in 2016, the game is a prequel to Cookie Run Kingdom. It is an endless runner game, where Cookies have to escape the Witches Oven, similar to GingerBrave's escape at the start of Cookie Run Kingdom.

The presence of the same characters, abilities and treasures in a different package can be refreshing, according to many fellow Cookie Run Kingdom enthusiasts.

Developer - Devsisters

Price: Free to play; in-app purchases

4) Princess Connect! Re: Dive

The mouthful of the name is often shortened to PCRD by international fans. Image via Cygames on Reddit

In this anime RPG game, the player takes on the role of Yuki, a warrior from the 'Twinkle Wish' guild. The game starts with Yuki waking in an unknown land with no recollection of the legendary battle at the peak of the Tower of Sol. As Yuki, the player must recover their memories and decipher various clues.

Players command a squad of formidable warriors who engage in challenging battles. They are also in control of a guild house where this warrior squad relaxes and kicks back. Players can decorate and personalize it, similar to Cookie Run Kingdom.

The long line of unique characters, the time-based PvE aspect and the engaging storyline are sure to strike a chord with Cookie Run Kingdom fans.

Developer - Cygames

Price: Free to play; in-app purchases

3) Adventure Capitalist

AdVenture Capitalist @AdVenture_CapHH We hope all Investors are having a relaxing Holiday!😎 We hope all Investors are having a relaxing Holiday!😎 https://t.co/YxVvycaEWT

This is a game for users who were not completely satisfied with the strategy aspect of Cookie Run Kingdom. The developers of Adventure Capitalist are pioneers of the genre, and they have implemented a well-thought-out concept to perfection.

At the start of the game players are in charge of a lemonade stand. After generating enough revenue, they can then continue on further and invest in other stands. Angel investors, passive income, competitive trading, and a lot more are added to the game as players progress on their journey to becoming the ultimate capitalist.

There is a stark difference between the design and layout of the game, but a shared pattern of carefully investing resources is sure to provide a breath of fresh air to Cookie Run Kingdom fans.

Developer - Hyper Hippo Productions

Price: Free to play; in-app purchases

2) Arknights

Arknights marked Hypegryph's first collaboration with a separate publisher, Yostar Limited.

Interestingly, this game was released exactly one year before Cookie Run Kingdom. Arknights is a tower defense and city building game where players take on the role of Doctor, a mysterious being in charge of a group called the Operators. Operators are a large medical organization looking for a cure for a deadly disease spread across Terra, the planet the game is based on.

The base can be customized, like Cookie Run Kingdom, and the Operators all have unique abilities which complement each other, similar to Cookies in CRK. A key difference is the tower defense mode of gameplay in the PvE aspect, but it is enjoyable as it adds an extra layer of strategy to the game.

Developer: Studio Montagne

Price: Free to play; in-app purchases

1) Dragalia Lost

Dragalia Lost continued Chinese Developer CyGames stream of successful anime RPGs. Image via Wallpaper Cave.

This game was also developed by the folks behind "Princess Connect! Re: Dive". Players step into the shoes of Prince Euden, the heir to the kingdom of Alberia.

The game's main storyline revolves around Prince Euden trying to protect the kingdom after the protective Holy Shard mysteriously goes out of function. Both dragons and humans are equal citizens and live in harmony.

While Cookie Run Kingdom relies on its cute characters and hilarious premise, Dragalia Lost engages the player in an intense adventure with Prince Euden. Players can access the building and PvP aspects of the game after completing the main storyline.

Developers: Cygames

Price: Free to play; in-app purchases.

Anyone who enjoys Cookie Run Kingdom will enjoy these games to the fullest. Many of the top Cookie Run Kingdom players and content creators have also made their mark on some of these games.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Saman