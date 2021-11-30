5 best cookies for PvP in Cookie Run Kingdom

Cookie Run Kingdom’s PvP aspect is still vital even though it may be categorized as a city builder RPG. Arena matches with other players are always fun and challenging, particularly after the Cookie meta was heavily changed in the last update.

To guarantee victory, users must ensure they create a Cookie squad that is a good balance of offense and defense.

Going through the comprehensive tier lists will not provide the required info because they are designed according to the needs of complete Cookie Run Kingdom game modes and not PvP matches. However, this article is a rundown of the best Cookies to guarantee success in every Arena match.

Best Cookies for PvP in Cookie Run Kingdom

This list is in no particular order. These are assorted Cookies that provide many gameplay advantages in PvP matches in Cookie Run Kingdom. The different ways to build and upgrade these cookies also make a difference.

Users can choose from them depending on their preferred combinations and play styles. Players should note that a team consisting of all five Cookies reviewed here has very high chances of victory in both aspects of Cookie Run Kingdom.

1) Strawberry Crepe Cookie

As we mentioned earlier, the perfect balance of offensive and defensive capability will help you create the ideal team for Arena matches in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Strawberry Crepe was always known for her ability to deal significant damage to the other side while protecting your team members. Recent buffs to her Area of Damage, with every hit taking 330% of the other side, make her mighty compelling.

The two Cookies on your team with the lowest HP will receive less damage if Strawberry Crepe fights on your side.

2) Hollyberry Cookie

Undoubtedly the best defense cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, Hollyberry got a massive buff in the recent update. Her defenses have been given a 30% boost along with a 25% increase in total HP. The Oath on the Shield Ability’s duration is also increased by 9 seconds.

The Oath on the Shield Ability’s extension means that the excellent single hit damage is now supported by an extra 9 seconds of protection to the rest of your team.

3) Pure Vanilla Cookie

A good healing character provides maximum utility alongside excellent healing capabilities (Image via PoForPrez/Twitter)

Simply the best healer for Arena matches in Cookie Run Kingdom. Her ability to heal up 99.4% of the damage taken from the base attack and add an extra 20% damage absorption to the other Cookies’ shields can turn the outcome of many games in your favor.

There are many healers in all tiers in the game, but her ability to heal up well, extra buffs, and hold her own in combat while aiding teammates is what caught our attention.

4) Sorbet Shark Cookie

The Sorbet Shark is our favorite pure energy offensive pick (Image via Cookie Run Kingdom)

The Sorbet cookie is your best pick for users looking for an excellent offensive player to add to their teams. The True Damage ability overrides any defensive power-ups or damage resistance buffs that the other side may have.

A strong DPS character is needed for any PvP match, and the Sorbet Cookie is the best one. The additional suppression of enemy power-ups is a bonus.

5) Sea Fairy Cookie

A support character that can deal a significant amount of damage (Image via Cookie Run Kingdom)

An offensive pick that can act out an initiator role with a stun ability accurately describes the Sea Fairy Cookie. Although categorized as a support character, her Water Pillar and Water Stream abilities can deal 173% and 150%, respectively. One of the best characters for taking the first fights in Cookie Run Kingdom.

The character has a strong presence in both the PvP and the PvE elements of the game, so it is a worthy investment to make overall.

Some honorable mentions here include:

Parfait Cookie: Good healing character but lacks any extensive team-based abilities.

Good healing character but lacks any extensive team-based abilities. Dark Choco Cookie: Single 316.6% damage attack but loses many defense points.

Single 316.6% damage attack but loses many defense points. Vampire Cookie: Vampirism Ability allows for some team and personal healing, along with 542.2% damage ability.

Balancing investments on Cookies, which are excellent in both the PvP and the PvE aspects of the game, is essential to ensuring success in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Note: The article reflects the views of the author.

