Cookie Run Kingdom tier list (2021)

Cookie Run Kingdom has a few dozen cookies for players to recruit. Every cookie available has a single ability or plays some kind of role, like support. When a game like that has so many options, some cookies will, undoubtedly, be better than others.

But this isn't a flavor context; it's a tier list ranking the overall best to worst of Cookie Run Kingdom's tasty cookies. The best always have more to offer, despite having a single ability, while the worst cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom may feel like a hindrance.

Cookie Run Kingdom tier list: Ranked best to worse

S-tier

The S-tier represents the best of the cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom, the crème de la crème. Very few cookies make it to this list, out of over 60. Having just one of these S-tier level cookies can increase a team’s effectiveness:

Sea Fairy Cookie

Pure Vanilla Cookie

Hollyberry Cookie

Espresso Cookie

Latte Cookie

Dark Choco Cookie

Herb Cookie

Milk Cookie

Vampire Cookie

Licorice Cookie

Should players come across these cookies, covet them and their immense power.

A-tier

A-tier cookies have the capacity to be an S-tier, but only when the situation calls for it. For example, Pomegranate is definitely an A-tier/S-tier material in PVE, but falls short in PVP.

Pomegranate Cookie

Tiger Lily Cookie

Kumiho Cookie

Madeleine Cookie

Sparkling Cookie

A-tier should also be coveted, as their strong stats and ability are worth spending the time and resources on upgrades.

B-tier

For the average Cookie Run Kingdom player, B-tier cookies offer a nice middle ground. They aren’t the most powerful, but most of these cookies are very capable at getting players through most of the campaign.

Princess Cookie

Rye Cookie

Almond Cookie

Cherry Cookie

Avocado Cookie

Knight Cookie

C-tier

C-tier cookies are still relatively competent in Cookie Run Kingdom. They can provide good utility in one form or another. However, C-tier cookies tend to have abilities with a singular purpose.

Wizard Cookie

Poison Mushroom Cookie

Purple Yam Cookie

Beet Cookie

Strawberry Cookie

Werewolf Cookie

D-tier

Lastly, the lowly D-tier cookies. D-tier cookies have simple abilities. It often performs one thing, sometimes two, but rarely more. GingerBrave, for example, only charges the enemy to inflict damage; Blackberry Cookie, on the other hand, deals damage and increases the party’s crit chance.

GingerBrave

Muscle Cookie

Ninja Cookie

Angel Cookie

Blackberry Cookie

Pancake Cookie

Adventurer Cookie

Devil Cookie

Alchemist Cookie

Gumball Cookie

Carrot Cookie

Clover Cookie

Onion Cookie

Custard Cookie III

Red Velvet Cookie

Raspberry Cookie

Mala Sauce Cookie

Strawberry Crepe Cookie

Moon Rabbit Cookie

Snow Sugar Cookie

Mango Cookie

Pumpkin Pie Cookie

Squid Ink Cookie

Pastry Cookie

Twizzly Gummy Cookie

Chili Pepper Cookie

Black Raisin Cookie

Sorbet Shark Cookie

Mint Choco Cookie

Cream Puff Cookie

Fig Cookie

Lilac Cookie

Parfait Cookie

It would be wise to avoid most D-tier cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom. They are, for all intents and purposes, to be used as stepping stones towards B-tier cookies or even C-tier.

