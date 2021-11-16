Cookie Run Kingdom tier list (2021)

Cookie Run Kingdom has a few dozen cookies for players to recruit. Every cookie available has a single ability or plays some kind of role, like support. When a game like that has so many options, some cookies will, undoubtedly, be better than others.
But this isn't a flavor context; it's a tier list ranking the overall best to worst of Cookie Run Kingdom's tasty cookies. The best always have more to offer, despite having a single ability, while the worst cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom may feel like a hindrance.
Cookie Run Kingdom tier list: Ranked best to worse
S-tier
The S-tier represents the best of the cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom, the crème de la crème. Very few cookies make it to this list, out of over 60. Having just one of these S-tier level cookies can increase a team’s effectiveness:
- Sea Fairy Cookie
- Pure Vanilla Cookie
- Hollyberry Cookie
- Espresso Cookie
- Latte Cookie
- Dark Choco Cookie
- Herb Cookie
- Milk Cookie
- Vampire Cookie
- Licorice Cookie
Should players come across these cookies, covet them and their immense power.
A-tier
A-tier cookies have the capacity to be an S-tier, but only when the situation calls for it. For example, Pomegranate is definitely an A-tier/S-tier material in PVE, but falls short in PVP.
- Pomegranate Cookie
- Tiger Lily Cookie
- Kumiho Cookie
- Madeleine Cookie
- Sparkling Cookie
A-tier should also be coveted, as their strong stats and ability are worth spending the time and resources on upgrades.
B-tier
For the average Cookie Run Kingdom player, B-tier cookies offer a nice middle ground. They aren’t the most powerful, but most of these cookies are very capable at getting players through most of the campaign.
- Princess Cookie
- Rye Cookie
- Almond Cookie
- Cherry Cookie
- Avocado Cookie
- Knight Cookie
C-tier
C-tier cookies are still relatively competent in Cookie Run Kingdom. They can provide good utility in one form or another. However, C-tier cookies tend to have abilities with a singular purpose.
- Wizard Cookie
- Poison Mushroom Cookie
- Purple Yam Cookie
- Beet Cookie
- Strawberry Cookie
- Werewolf Cookie
D-tier
Lastly, the lowly D-tier cookies. D-tier cookies have simple abilities. It often performs one thing, sometimes two, but rarely more. GingerBrave, for example, only charges the enemy to inflict damage; Blackberry Cookie, on the other hand, deals damage and increases the party’s crit chance.
- GingerBrave
- Muscle Cookie
- Ninja Cookie
- Angel Cookie
- Blackberry Cookie
- Pancake Cookie
- Adventurer Cookie
- Devil Cookie
- Alchemist Cookie
- Gumball Cookie
- Carrot Cookie
- Clover Cookie
- Onion Cookie
- Custard Cookie III
- Red Velvet Cookie
- Raspberry Cookie
- Mala Sauce Cookie
- Strawberry Crepe Cookie
- Moon Rabbit Cookie
- Snow Sugar Cookie
- Mango Cookie
- Pumpkin Pie Cookie
- Squid Ink Cookie
- Pastry Cookie
- Twizzly Gummy Cookie
- Chili Pepper Cookie
- Black Raisin Cookie
- Sorbet Shark Cookie
- Mint Choco Cookie
- Cream Puff Cookie
- Fig Cookie
- Lilac Cookie
- Parfait Cookie
It would be wise to avoid most D-tier cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom. They are, for all intents and purposes, to be used as stepping stones towards B-tier cookies or even C-tier.
