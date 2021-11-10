Every cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom has its place and role in the kingdom and on the battlefield. Each cookie falls into one of eight categories: Charge, defense, magic, range, ambush, bomber, healer, and support. This guide focuses on discussing the role of support cookies.

What do support cookies do in Cookie Run Kingdom then, if not dealing damage or defending? Their purpose is not one that is immediately felt, but subtle and still equally important nonetheless.

Cookie Run Kingdom: What do support cookies do?

Unlike magic and ranged cookies, support cookies do not fill the traditional defense or damage role. Their purpose, as the name suggests, is to support other cookies. It’s done by buffing stats, usually with small amounts of healing.

Support cookies crumble when it comes to dealing damage. But that's not a bad thing, and players would do well to keep support cookies alive and well. Their buffs can make or break group composition during difficult fights.

All support cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom

There are currently eight support cookies. (Image via Cookie Run Kingdom Wiki)

Now that players know what support cookies are, they need to know who to look out for. With so many cookies to obtain in Cookie Run Kingdom, it's essential to know what each one does. If the players win any of these support cookies, a powerful ally will have joined their roster.

8) Parfait Cookie

Cute and pink, Parfait Cookie can buff up the defense and resistance of nearby allies along with small amounts of healing.

7) Lilac Cookie

Dark and brooding, Lilac Cookie’s chakrams can buff up the attack stats of nearby allies, while also dealing damage to enemies.

6) Almond Cookie

Doing things by the book, Almond Cookie’s handcuffs can link enemy targets together and spread the damage they receive.

5) Onion Cookie

Timid and frozen in fear, Onion Cookie’s devastating tears can deal good damage while also lowering enemy attack stats.

4) Clover Cookie

The musically-inclined Clover Cookie is one lucky ally. His Bard’s Song can remote debuffs from allies and heal their wounds.

3) Cream Puff Cookie

Delicious yet deadly, Cream Puff Cookie’s attack conjures a large tornado to deal damage. Additionally, it also heals allies.

2) Pomegranate Cookie

Evil but devoted, Pomegranate Cookie’s dark spells have the power to heal allies' wounds over time as well as increase attack power.

1) Mint Choco Cookie

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With his mint-chocolate violin, Mint Choco Cookie heals friends and increases attack speed through fantastic melodies.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee