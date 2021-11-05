List of Cookie characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a role-playing game that has strong battle royale vibes. Players can team up with their friends and wage battles against enemies to level up. Mobile gamers can team up with five Cookies in one match.

Each of these Cookies are characters that players can acquire from Cookie Run: Kingdom. There are currently 62 playable characters in the game.

List of Cookie Run: Kingdom cookies

There are six types of Cookies that players can enjoy in the Cookie Run Kingdom. The cookies based on their category are given below:

Special Cookies

The following Cookies fall under the Special Cookies category in Cookie Run: Kingdom:

Sonic Cookie

Tails Cookie

Ancient Cookies

The following Cookies fall under the Ancient Cookies category in Cookie Run: Kingdom:

Pure Vanilla Cookie

Hollyberry Cookie

Dark Cacao Cookie (Not playable)

Golden Cheese Cookie (Not playable)

White Lily Cookie (Not playable)

Legendary Cookies

The following Cookies fall under the Legendary Cookies category in Cookie Run: Kingdom:

Sea Fairy Cookie

Moonlight Cookie (Not playable)

Fire Spirit Cookie (Not playable)

Wind Archer Cookie (Not playable)

Millennial Tree Cookie (Not playable)

Dark Enchantress Cookie (Not playable)

Common Cookies

The following Cookies fall under the Legendary Cookies category in Cookie Run: Kingdom:

GingerBrave

Muscle Cookie

Strawberry Cookie

Wizard Cookie

Beet Cookie

Ninja Cookie

Angel Cookie

Rare Cookies

The following Cookies fall under the Rare Cookies category in Cookie Run: Kingdom:

Princess Cookie

Avocado Cookie

Knight Cookie

Blackberry Cookie

Devil Cookie

Adventurer Cookie

Pancake Cookie

Cherry Cookie

Alchemist Cookie

Gumball Cookie

Carrot Cookie

Clover Cookie

Onion Cookie

Custard Cookie III

Epic Cookies

The following Cookies fall under the Epic Cookies category in Cookie Run: Kingdom:

Werewolf Cookie

Dark Choco Cookie

Purple Yam Cookie

Kumiho Cookie

Red Velvet Cookie

Raspberry Cookie

Mala Sauce Cookie

Milk Cookie

Madeleine Cookie

Strawberry Crepe Cookie

Moon Rabbit Cookie

Snow Sugar Cookie

Espresso Cookie

Licorice Cookie

Latte Cookie

Mango Cookie

Pumpkin Pie Cookie

Squid Ink Cookie

Rye Cookie

Tiger Lily Cookie

Pastry Cookie

Twizzly Gummy Cookie

Chili Pepper Cookie

Vampire Cookie

Black Resin Cookie

Sorbet Shark Cookie

Poison Mushroom Cookie

Mint Choco Cookie

Pomegranate Cookie

Almond Cookie

Cream Puff Cookie

Fig Cookie

Herb Cookie

Sparkling Cookie

