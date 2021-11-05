List of Cookie characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a role-playing game that has strong battle royale vibes. Players can team up with their friends and wage battles against enemies to level up. Mobile gamers can team up with five Cookies in one match.
Each of these Cookies are characters that players can acquire from Cookie Run: Kingdom. There are currently 62 playable characters in the game.
List of Cookie Run: Kingdom cookies
There are six types of Cookies that players can enjoy in the Cookie Run Kingdom. The cookies based on their category are given below:
Special Cookies
The following Cookies fall under the Special Cookies category in Cookie Run: Kingdom:
- Sonic Cookie
- Tails Cookie
Ancient Cookies
The following Cookies fall under the Ancient Cookies category in Cookie Run: Kingdom:
- Pure Vanilla Cookie
- Hollyberry Cookie
- Dark Cacao Cookie (Not playable)
- Golden Cheese Cookie (Not playable)
- White Lily Cookie (Not playable)
Legendary Cookies
The following Cookies fall under the Legendary Cookies category in Cookie Run: Kingdom:
- Sea Fairy Cookie
- Moonlight Cookie (Not playable)
- Fire Spirit Cookie (Not playable)
- Wind Archer Cookie (Not playable)
- Millennial Tree Cookie (Not playable)
- Dark Enchantress Cookie (Not playable)
Common Cookies
The following Cookies fall under the Legendary Cookies category in Cookie Run: Kingdom:
- GingerBrave
- Muscle Cookie
- Strawberry Cookie
- Wizard Cookie
- Beet Cookie
- Ninja Cookie
- Angel Cookie
Rare Cookies
The following Cookies fall under the Rare Cookies category in Cookie Run: Kingdom:
- Princess Cookie
- Avocado Cookie
- Knight Cookie
- Blackberry Cookie
- Devil Cookie
- Adventurer Cookie
- Pancake Cookie
- Cherry Cookie
- Alchemist Cookie
- Gumball Cookie
- Carrot Cookie
- Clover Cookie
- Onion Cookie
- Custard Cookie III
Epic Cookies
The following Cookies fall under the Epic Cookies category in Cookie Run: Kingdom:
- Werewolf Cookie
- Dark Choco Cookie
- Purple Yam Cookie
- Kumiho Cookie
- Red Velvet Cookie
- Raspberry Cookie
- Mala Sauce Cookie
- Milk Cookie
- Madeleine Cookie
- Strawberry Crepe Cookie
- Moon Rabbit Cookie
- Snow Sugar Cookie
- Espresso Cookie
- Licorice Cookie
- Latte Cookie
- Mango Cookie
- Pumpkin Pie Cookie
- Squid Ink Cookie
- Rye Cookie
- Tiger Lily Cookie
- Pastry Cookie
- Twizzly Gummy Cookie
- Chili Pepper Cookie
- Vampire Cookie
- Black Resin Cookie
- Sorbet Shark Cookie
- Poison Mushroom Cookie
- Mint Choco Cookie
- Pomegranate Cookie
- Almond Cookie
- Cream Puff Cookie
- Fig Cookie
- Herb Cookie
- Sparkling Cookie