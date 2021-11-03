5 best games like BGMI to play on 2 GB RAM Android devices

BGMI is considered the best battle royale mobile game in India by many players. It has realistic graphics and is all about being the last person to survive.

As per the device requirements mentioned on the Google Play Store, Battlegrounds Mobile India is compatible with 2 GB RAM devices. However, there are a few other games like BGMI that players can try out.

Android BGMI replacements for 2 GB RAM devices

1) Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

The BR matches in this title are pretty similar to BGMI. The new weapon control system in the game makes it easier to shoot enemies.

The map covers an area of 4x4 km and is spread over different terrains like mountains, seas, etc. Players can download it from here.

2) Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

The realistic weapons featured in this game will surely remind players of BGMI. Cover Fire also hosts Online Sniper tournaments that they can take part in.

Users can enjoy the exciting story mode offline. The story is divided into 12 chapters that players have to complete.

3) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

The gameplay and the game mechanics of the title are very similar to BGMI. It provides sufficient vehicles that gamers can use to travel around.

One of the best aspects of this battle royale title is that it can be enjoyed without an internet connection. The game can be downloaded for free from here.

4) Blood Rivals – Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Blood Rivals is also about shooting and survival, like BGMI. Mobile gamers who successfully survive till the end are awarded the title of “THE FATHER”.

This game has a good collection of vehicles, from high-speed trains to fast cars that players can use. It also has immersive sound effects and good graphics.

5) Badlanders

Instead of 100 players, gamers must strive to be the last person standing out of 25 badlanders. The matches are short and last for around 5 minutes.

This game also offers exciting tier rewards like BGMI. Players can click here to be redirected to the Google Play Store page of the game.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. Since there are many games available, it is an individual’s choice to play one or the other according to their preference.

