Sc0ut's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio and rank on October 2021

BGMI has many popular streamers, and Tanmay “Sc0ut” Singh is one of them. He recently voiced his opinion against the growing number of hackers in the Battle Royale game.

Sc0ut is well known for his M416 shots that have made him one of the best assaulters in the BGMI world. Aside from Battlegrounds Mobile India, he likes playing Valorant, Sea of Thieves and more.

Sc0ut’s BGMI ID

Sc0ut's ID and in-game moniker (Image via BGMI)

Sc0ut’s in-game name is “SouLDAMAGER” and his BGMI ID is 55575570579. His current statistics are given below:

Squad matches and more

Squad match statistics of Sc0ut (Image via BGMI)

Sc0ut has played 41 matches so far and has won 13 of them. He has finished in the top 10 in 27 matches out of the total number of games played. He is yet to compete in a Solo or Duo match in BGMI.

His total number of finishes is 203 and his F/D ratio is 4.95. He has an impressive headshot percentage of 40.9 with his average damage being 625.4.

Ranks earned by Sc0ut

Sc0ut's tiers in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via BGMI)

Sc0ut has achieved the following ranks:

Solo – Bronze V

Duo – Bronze V

Squad – Platinum V

Achievements Display of Sc0ut (Image via BGMI)

His adventure points amount to 455, and he has the following titles:

Suit Up

Triple Chicken Supreme

Skull Collector IV

Deathbringer III

Sc0ut’s YouTube channel and social media

From BGMI streams to fun vlogs, Sc0ut has a wide range of videos on his YouTube channel. His channel has over 4 million subscribers and has a total view count of over 400 million.

His love for gaming is reflected in the diverse titles he plays. The videos are entertaining, informative and quite funny.

Instagram: Players can click here to check it out.

Twitter: Players can click here to check it out.

Discord server: Players can click here to check it out.

Disclaimer: The statistics in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues in BGMI.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul