MortaL's BGMI ID: Stats, F/D ratio and tier in October 2021

Naman “MortaL” Mathur is one of the most popular BGMI gamers. He is the only Indian to be nominated in the Streamer of the Year category of Esports Awards 2021. Alongside BGMI, MortaL is known to play other popular games like Valorant, Pokemon United, and more.

MortaL @Mortal04907880 BGMI classic matches are turning into home of cheaters. Ruining the fun every 2 out of 5 games making it impossible to stream freely and create content around the game. #BGMI Cheaters #BGMI BGMI classic matches are turning into home of cheaters. Ruining the fun every 2 out of 5 games making it impossible to stream freely and create content around the game. #BGMICheaters #BGMI

In the past few days, many popular players have been complaining about the growing number of hackers and cheaters in the battle royale game. His recent tweets about the influx of hackers in BGMI have gained popularity on the internet.

MortaL’s BGMI ID

MortaL’s in-game title is “SOULMortaL” and his BGMI ID is 590211476. His current statistics are given below:

Squad matches and more

Squad match statistics of MortaL (Image via BGMI)

MortaL has won seven out of his sixty-four squad matches. He finished in the top ten on twenty-nine occasions. Coupled with that, he has an impressive kill count of 231 and his F/D ratio is 3.61.

His average damage is 637.5 with a shot accuracy of 13.5%. His win ratio stands at 10.9% and his headshot rate is 25.5%. MortaL is notably averse to solo and duo matches.

Ranks earned by MortaL

MortaL's tiers in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via BGMI)

MortaL has achieved the following ranks:

Solo – Silver III

Duo – Silver IV

Squad – Diamond III

Achievements Display of MortaL (Image via BGMI)

His adventure points amount to 4550, conferring him with the following titles:

Pistol Mastery IV

Perseverance IV

Superstar IV

Battle-Hardened V

MortaL’s YouTube channel and social media

MortaL’s channel has a wide range of videos that fans can scroll through. His playlist charts his exploits on BGMI, Valorant, Minecraft and more. Overall, it reflects his love for gaming.

He has 6.81 million subscribers in total and has a combined view count of over 1 billion. His oldest video was uploaded over five years ago. His social media handles are given below:

Instagram: Players can click here to check it out.

Twitter: Players can click here to check it out.

Discord server: Players can click here to check it out.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Disclaimer: The statistics in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues his success in BGMI.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul