Best BGMI settings for easy headshots with assault rifles

Headshots play an important role in the efficient elimination of enemies in a battle royale game. However, landing accurate headshots might prove to be a bit of a challenge for players who are new to the game.

The ease of securing a headshot varies on the type of gun used, and sniper rifles are the best choice in most cases. Not only do the sniper rifles have a high rate of damage, but they also ensure a definite kill if aimed properly.

M416, one of the best assualt rifles in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via BGMI)

Assault rifles, on the other hand, are not that popular for headshots as they are mainly used in short to medium-range fights. Despite that, many people prefer to aim for the opponent's head as it deals the maximum damage in BGMI.

Players can try changing their sensitivity settings to be able to secure easier headshots with assault rifles. However, they should remember to practice in the training grounds first to get used to the new settings.

Sensitivity settings for headshots with assault rifles in BGMI

BGMI gamers can apply the following sensitivity settings:

Camera Sensitivity Settings

Camera Sensitivity Settings (Image via BGMI)

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 184%.

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 130%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 50%.

2x Scope: 80%

3x Scope: 10%.

4x Scope: 20%.

6x Scope: 7%.

8x Scope: 6%

ADS Sensitivity Settings

ADS Sensitivity Settings (Image via BGMI)

3rd Person No Scope: 175%

1st Person No Scope: 155%

TPP Aim: 40%.

FPP Aim: 30%.

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 120%.

2x Scope: 120%.

3x Scope: 32%.

4x Scope: 27%.

6x Scope: 20%.

8x Scope: 10%.

Gyroscope sensitivity settings

Gyroscope sensitivity settings (Image via BGMI)

3rd Person No Scope: 400%.

1st Person No Scope: 400%.

TPP Aim: 30%

FPP Aim: 20%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 400%.

2x Scope: 400%.

3x Scope: 240%.

4x Scope: 210%.

6x Scope: 80%.

8x Scope: 40%

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author. BGMI players must remember that sensitivity settings will vary depending on the device used. They are encouraged to make tiny tweaks to suit their gameplay.

Edited by Siddharth Satish