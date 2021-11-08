3 best toppings for cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom

Equipping cookie characters in Cookie Run Kingdom is not enough. Players will also need to upgrade their abilities by using a variety of toppings that the game offers.

Every cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom can take on five different toppings. A new topping slot will be made available at every fifth level once players cross Level 15 (up to a maximum of Level 30).

There are ten types of toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom:

Bouncy Caramel

Fresh Kiwi

Hard Walnut

Healthy Peanut

Hearty Hazelnut

Juicy Apple Jelly

Searing Raspberry

Solid Almond

Sweet Candy

Swift Chocolate

Swift Chocolate, Searing Raspberry, and Solid Almond are the best toppings for cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom

Players can use topping pieces and coins to upgrade them. Every topping has three levels, XS, S, and M. These are the best toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom:

1) Swift Chocolate

Swift Chocolate topping (Image via HyRoolLegend; YouTube)

This topping decreases the cookie’s cooldown time by 0.4% at the first level and 1.8% at the final level. If players are equipped with five toppings, their cooldown reduces by 5%. These toppings are best suited for Bomber cookies, Charge cookies, Defense cookies, and more.

2) Searing Raspberry

Searing Raspberry topping (Image via HyRoolLegend; YouTube)

Searing Raspberry increases the ATK of the cookie. At the initial level, it boosts ATK by 1%, and the same increases to 3% at the third level. This Cookie Run Kingdom topping is best suited for Ambush cookies, Healing cookies, Magic cookies, Ranged cookies, and more.

3) Solid Almond

Solid Almond topping (Image via HyRoolLegend; YouTube)

This Cookie Run Kingdom topping helps with damage resistance and is best for Charge cookies and Defense cookies. It increases the DMG Resist of the cookies by 1% at the base level and 1.7% at the maximum level. Equipping five increases DMG Resist by 5%.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of the author as topping selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

