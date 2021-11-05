×
How to download and play Cookie Run: Kingdom on PC

Players can enjoy playing Cookie Run: Kingdom on PC (Image via Sportskeeda)
Debolina Banerjee
Modified Nov 05, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Cookie Run: Kingdom is a mobile game that kids love for its vibrant ambience and fun characters. Players can form a team of five characters and play exciting matches along with their friends.

To run any mobile game on a PC or laptop, players need to install an emulator, a software that allows players to run mobile applications on the computer.

Some players might want to enjoy Cookie Run: Kingdom on their PC. They can do so by downloading any emulator that supports the game. Mobile gamers can go through this article to learn how.

Steps to follow to enjoy Cookie Run: Kingdom on PC

Players can use BlueStacks to run Cookie Run: Kingdom on their PC (Image via BlueStacks)
Players need to follow the steps given below to run Cookie Run: Kingdom on their PC or laptop:

Step 1: Mobile gamers will first have to download the emulator of their preference.

Step 2: They will then need to get registered or log in to the said emulator.

Step 3: Once they are logged in, they will have to search for Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Step 4: They will then have to download and install the game.

Step 5: After downloading and installing Cookie Run: Kingdom, players will have to tap on the icon on the PC screen to launch the game.

Popular Emulators

Here are a few popular emulators and their system requirements:

BlueStacks

Games on BlueStacks (Image via BlueStacks)
  • OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.
  • CPU: Intel or AMD Processor.
  • RAM: 4GB RAM
  • Storage: 5GB Free Disk Space

MEmu Play

Games on MEmu Play (Image via MEmu)
  • OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)
  • CPU: Intel/AMD Dual-core processor
  • GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Storage: 2 GB

NoxPlayer

Games on NoxPlayer (Image via NoxPlayer)
  • OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)
  • CPU: Intel/AMD Dual-core processor
  • GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up
  • RAM: 1.5 GB/4 GB (recommended)
  • Storage: 1.5 GB

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
