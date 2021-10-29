Best emulator and requirements to play Free Fire MAX on PC: Download and installation guide

The enhanced version of Free Fire, Free Fire MAX, was released a month ago. The new battle royale supports cross-play regardless of the version (Free Fire or Free Fire MAX) that mobile gamers have downloaded.

Those who want to enjoy phone games on PC can do it with the help of an emulator, and Free Fire MAX is no exception. An emulator is a software that allows players to run mobile applications on their laptop/computer.

Best emulator to play Free Fire MAX

BlueStacks is often considered the best emulator. All games available on the Google Play Store can be enjoyed on this application. Players can download the latest version of BlueStacks by clicking here. The minimum system requirements for this emulator are given below:

Games on BlueStacks (Image via BlueStacks)

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

CPU: Intel or AMD Processor.

RAM: 4GB RAM

Storage: 5GB Free Disk Space

Steps to follow to play Free Fire MAX on PC

Step 1: Players will have to search for an emulator of their choice and download it.

Step 2: After installing the emulator, they need to open it and sign up.

Step 3: Then they will have to search for Free Fire MAX.

Step 4: Once they find it, they will have to click on the Download button to install the game.

Other emulators

If players face a problem running BlueStacks on their computer/laptop, they can choose any of the three popular alternatives listed below:

1) NoxPlayer

Games on NoxPlayer (Image via NoxPlayer)

OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)

CPU: Intel/AMD Dual-core processor

GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up

RAM: 1.5 GB/4 GB (recommended)

Storage: 1.5 GB

2) LDPlayer

Games on LDPlayer (Image via LDPlayer.net)

OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)

CPU: Intel/AMD Dual-core processor

GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up

RAM: 2 GB/4 GB (recommended)

Storage: 36 GB

3) MEmu Play

Games on MEmu Play (Image via MEmu)

OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)

CPU: Intel/AMD Dual-core processor

GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

With a plethora of options in good emulators, players are more than equipped to run Free Fire MAX on PC.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for beginners.

