Top 5 tips to get more kills, increase K/D ratio and headshot stats in Free Fire MAX

Most Free Fire players aim for a good kill count and a tremendous K/D ratio to climb up the ranks in the Battle Royale title. Since Free Fire is a game of survival, killing forms an integral part of it.

Headshots in Free Fire carry the maximum points and are the most effective way to eliminate an enemy. Here are a few tips and tricks that players can consider to improve their K/D ratio in the game.

Ways to get a good kill count, K/D ratio and headshot in Free Fire

5) Avoid hot drop zones

Since Free Fire is first and foremost a game of survival, players need to ensure that they survive for the longest time possible. In such a case, they must avoid landing in hot drop spots.

These locations provide great loot, but players must suppress their desire and land in less popular spots. In this way, they can avoid getting killed at the very beginning.

4) Passive gameplay

Passive gameplay always trumps aggressive gameplay as it reduces the chances of getting killed. Since survival is the main moto, players must always ensure passive gameplay to maintain an excellent K/D ratio.

Laying low does not necessarily mean that a player is not confident. It means that they can defend themselves when the moment arises and wait for the right time to strike.

3) Use snipers over machine guns

This is only applicable when headshots are concerned. For regular fights, sub-machine guns and assault rifles are the best.

Since snipers have a tremendous rate of damage, they can be used for headshots. Sniper rifles can quickly eliminate enemies by one shot if the aim is perfect.

2) Sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings to improve headshots accuracy (Image via Free Fire)

Sensitivity settings in Free Fire can be toggled to suit the preferences of players. Players can apply the above sensitivity settings to improve their headshots.

They are recommended to practice quite a few times to get used to it. Free Fire gamers must be cautious not to copy the settings blindly as it depends from player to player.

1) Use proper characters

The wide range of Free Fire characters has to be adequately utilized for the best results. Players can use Laura and D-bee to improve their accuracy.

Mobile gamers are also recommended to use characters that have healing abilities like DJ Alok, K, Dimitri, and more. In that way, they can regain their health quickly and reduce their chances of dying.

Also Read

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar