What are the best cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Once players have made a name for themselves in Cookie Run Kingdom, they will undoubtedly come across several great cookies. Those cookies may have been the entire focus of their team composition and perhaps got them through the game, but not all cookies are created equally.

With so many cookies to collect (but not eat), there will always be some that are better than others. Listed below are 10 of the best cookies to nab in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Cookie Run Kingdom: Top 10 best cookies

The best cookies do more than deal damage (Image via Cookie Run Kingdom)

Any one of these cookies can skyrocket a player’s team to new heights. If a player comes across them, they’re worth coveting and spending premium resources on.

10) Sorbet Shark Cookie

A true monster in terms of damage, the Sorbet Shark Cookie is an ambush cookie with anti-tank abilities. Its Shark Splash skill deals damage to the frontmost enemies in an area. More importantly, when it comes to enemies that are cookies, it deals true damage which completely ignores defensive stats and is relative to the enemies' max HP (not exceeding 300k).

9) Dark Choco Cookie

Dark Choco Cookie is a fantastic choice to start a battle with. His Sword of Darkness dishes out lightning which chains to enemies, dealing damage and lowering their defense.

8) Sea Fairy Cookie

Sea Fairy Cookie is a fantastic choice for crowd control in Cookie Run Kingdom. Her Soaring Compassion deals heavy damage to multiple targets, in addition to stunning them.

7) Latte Cookie

Yet another powerful crowd control option is Latte Cookie. Her Latte Glyph sucks enemies into a single area, dealing massive damage at first before continuing to do so in smaller doses over time. It also silences and immobilizes enemies.

6) Strawberry Crepe Cookie

Strawberry Crepe Cookie, despite its delicious exterior, is one of the tougher cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom. Its Crepe Thrust deals major area damage, while also imparting damage resistance to two allies with the lowest health.

5) Licorice Cookie

Licorice Cookie is a three-in-one special. First, he deals damage with lightning. Afterwards, Licorice Servants appear and the rest of the team gets a defensive bonus. They aren't particularly powerful but will still deal decent poke damage.

4) Vampire Cookie

Vampire Cookie is an excellent ally to have against the bosses of Cookie Run Kingdom. His attack only targets the furthest enemy, dealing massive damage. However, if it’s only a boss, the boss is targeted, damaged, and then the Vampire Cookie heals from the damage.

3) Herb Cookie

A two-in-one healer and supporter, Herb Cookie is a must-have for healing allies. His Sunny Garden ability first tosses a big heal, then heals friends over time. Additionally, it removes debuffs.

2) Pure Vanilla Cookie

Similar to Herb Cookie, Pure Vanilla Cookie is a fantastic healer. His healing is arguably best in Cookie Run Kingdom, in addition to providing a strong shield.

1) Hollyberry Cookie

Hollyberry Cookie is by far one of the best tanks in Cookie Run Kingdom. Her Oath on the Shield ability deals good single-target damage but, more importantly, absorbs a portion of the damage dealt to allies.

Due to the nature of each cookie being situational, no one cookie is better than the rest. These may be listed from ten to one, but aren’t placed in any particular order. In the right team composition, any one of these cookies can outshine the rest.

