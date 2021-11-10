×
Every playable character in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Every playable character in Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom Wiki)
Modified Nov 10, 2021 12:54 PM IST
When players drop into the world of Cookie Run: Kingdom, their first introduction is done through the eyes of GingerBrave. He is your typical hero-type character, and while he may be the protagonist and poster character of the game, he isn’t the only cookie character.

There are dozens of playable characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom. They all have a rarity tied to them; GingerBrave is just a lowly common cookie, for example. Here’s a guide on playable characters gamers can use, divided by rarity.

Every playable character in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Common cookies

Common cookies are, well, just that — common. Most join the player as the story unfolds, like Wizard Cookie and Strawberry Cookie. They get replaced quickly.

  • GingerBrave
  • Strawberry Cookie
  • Ninja Cookie
  • Angel Cookie
  • Muscle Cookie
  • Wizard Cookie
  • Beet cookie

Rare cookies

While usually better than common cookies, rare cookies tend to be placeholders for teams missing valuable composition, like support or crowd control.

  • Princess Cookie
  • Knight Cookie
  • Cherry Cookie
  • Alchemist Cookie
  • Adventurer Cookie
  • Blackberry Cookie
  • Gumball Cookie
  • Onion Cookie
  • Pancake Cookie
  • Avocado Cookie
  • Carrot Cookie
  • Clover Cookie
  • Custard Cookie III
  • Devil Cookie

Epic Cookies

Epic cookies constitute a significant step above rare cookies, mainly for their more focused abilities. When an epic cookie uses a skill, players notice. Entire teams can be based on just one epic cookie.

  • Almond Cookie
  • Black Raisin Cookie
  • Chili Pepper Cookie
  • Cream Puff Cookie
  • Dark Choco Cookie
  • Espresso Cookie
  • Fig Cookie
  • Herb Cookie
  • Kumiho Cookie
  • Latte Cookie
  • Licorice Cookie
  • Lilac Cookie
  • Madeleine Cookie
  • Mala Sauce Cookie
  • Mango Cookie
  • Milk Cookie
  • Mint Choco Cookie
  • Parfait Cookie
  • Moon Rabbit Cookie
  • Pastry Cookie
  • Poison Mushroom Cookie
  • Pomegranate Cookie
  • Pumpkin Pie Cookie
  • Purple Yam Cookie
  • Raspberry Cookie
  • Red Velvet Cookie
  • Rye Cookie
  • Snow Sugar Cookie
  • Sorbet Shark Cookie
  • Sparkling Cookie
  • Squid Ink Cookie
  • Strawberry Crepe Cookie
  • Tiger Lily Cookie
  • Twizzly Gummy Cookie
  • Vampire Cookie
  • Werewolf Cookie

Legendary cookies

Legendary cookies aren’t too far off from Ancient cookies in terms of power and rarity. Their powers influence the world around them, such as:

  • Sea Fairy Cookie

Ancient cookies

Another very short cast of playable characters is of the Ancient variety in Cookie Run: Kingdom. These characters tend to have a vested interest in the story. The only difference is that these cookies are playable:

  • Pure Vanilla Cookie

