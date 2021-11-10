When players drop into the world of Cookie Run: Kingdom, their first introduction is done through the eyes of GingerBrave. He is your typical hero-type character, and while he may be the protagonist and poster character of the game, he isn’t the only cookie character.
There are dozens of playable characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom. They all have a rarity tied to them; GingerBrave is just a lowly common cookie, for example. Here’s a guide on playable characters gamers can use, divided by rarity.
Every playable character in Cookie Run: Kingdom
Common cookies
Common cookies are, well, just that — common. Most join the player as the story unfolds, like Wizard Cookie and Strawberry Cookie. They get replaced quickly.
- GingerBrave
- Strawberry Cookie
- Ninja Cookie
- Angel Cookie
- Muscle Cookie
- Wizard Cookie
- Beet cookie
Rare cookies
While usually better than common cookies, rare cookies tend to be placeholders for teams missing valuable composition, like support or crowd control.
- Princess Cookie
- Knight Cookie
- Cherry Cookie
- Alchemist Cookie
- Adventurer Cookie
- Blackberry Cookie
- Gumball Cookie
- Onion Cookie
- Pancake Cookie
- Avocado Cookie
- Carrot Cookie
- Clover Cookie
- Custard Cookie III
- Devil Cookie
Epic Cookies
Epic cookies constitute a significant step above rare cookies, mainly for their more focused abilities. When an epic cookie uses a skill, players notice. Entire teams can be based on just one epic cookie.
- Almond Cookie
- Black Raisin Cookie
- Chili Pepper Cookie
- Cream Puff Cookie
- Dark Choco Cookie
- Espresso Cookie
- Fig Cookie
- Herb Cookie
- Kumiho Cookie
- Latte Cookie
- Licorice Cookie
- Lilac Cookie
- Madeleine Cookie
- Mala Sauce Cookie
- Mango Cookie
- Milk Cookie
- Mint Choco Cookie
- Parfait Cookie
- Moon Rabbit Cookie
- Pastry Cookie
- Poison Mushroom Cookie
- Pomegranate Cookie
- Pumpkin Pie Cookie
- Purple Yam Cookie
- Raspberry Cookie
- Red Velvet Cookie
- Rye Cookie
- Snow Sugar Cookie
- Sorbet Shark Cookie
- Sparkling Cookie
- Squid Ink Cookie
- Strawberry Crepe Cookie
- Tiger Lily Cookie
- Twizzly Gummy Cookie
- Vampire Cookie
- Werewolf Cookie
Legendary cookies
Legendary cookies aren’t too far off from Ancient cookies in terms of power and rarity. Their powers influence the world around them, such as:
- Sea Fairy Cookie
Ancient cookies
Another very short cast of playable characters is of the Ancient variety in Cookie Run: Kingdom. These characters tend to have a vested interest in the story. The only difference is that these cookies are playable:
- Pure Vanilla Cookie