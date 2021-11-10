When players drop into the world of Cookie Run: Kingdom, their first introduction is done through the eyes of GingerBrave. He is your typical hero-type character, and while he may be the protagonist and poster character of the game, he isn’t the only cookie character.

There are dozens of playable characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom. They all have a rarity tied to them; GingerBrave is just a lowly common cookie, for example. Here’s a guide on playable characters gamers can use, divided by rarity.

Every playable character in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Common cookies

Common cookies are, well, just that — common. Most join the player as the story unfolds, like Wizard Cookie and Strawberry Cookie. They get replaced quickly.

GingerBrave

Strawberry Cookie

Ninja Cookie

Angel Cookie

Muscle Cookie

Wizard Cookie

Beet cookie

Rare cookies

While usually better than common cookies, rare cookies tend to be placeholders for teams missing valuable composition, like support or crowd control.

Princess Cookie

Knight Cookie

Cherry Cookie

Alchemist Cookie

Adventurer Cookie

Blackberry Cookie

Gumball Cookie

Onion Cookie

Pancake Cookie

Avocado Cookie

Carrot Cookie

Clover Cookie

Custard Cookie III

Devil Cookie

Epic Cookies

Epic cookies constitute a significant step above rare cookies, mainly for their more focused abilities. When an epic cookie uses a skill, players notice. Entire teams can be based on just one epic cookie.

Almond Cookie

Black Raisin Cookie

Chili Pepper Cookie

Cream Puff Cookie

Dark Choco Cookie

Espresso Cookie

Fig Cookie

Herb Cookie

Kumiho Cookie

Latte Cookie

Licorice Cookie

Lilac Cookie

Madeleine Cookie

Mala Sauce Cookie

Mango Cookie

Milk Cookie

Mint Choco Cookie

Parfait Cookie

Moon Rabbit Cookie

Pastry Cookie

Poison Mushroom Cookie

Pomegranate Cookie

Pumpkin Pie Cookie

Purple Yam Cookie

Raspberry Cookie

Red Velvet Cookie

Rye Cookie

Snow Sugar Cookie

Sorbet Shark Cookie

Sparkling Cookie

Squid Ink Cookie

Strawberry Crepe Cookie

Tiger Lily Cookie

Twizzly Gummy Cookie

Vampire Cookie

Werewolf Cookie

Legendary cookies

Legendary cookies aren’t too far off from Ancient cookies in terms of power and rarity. Their powers influence the world around them, such as:

Sea Fairy Cookie

Ancient cookies

Another very short cast of playable characters is of the Ancient variety in Cookie Run: Kingdom. These characters tend to have a vested interest in the story. The only difference is that these cookies are playable:

Pure Vanilla Cookie

