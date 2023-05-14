How to leave a guild in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Guild Battles are undoubtedly one of the most popular PvE game modes in Cookie Run: Kingdom, given it's the only place where players can compete against their friends for several lucrative rewards. Finding the right Guild for you can be a long process, as you want to be with people who are as invested in the game as you are, as getting optimum results in Guild Battle necessitates a coordinated team effort.

This might require players to join, leave, or even form their guilds as they progress on their Cookie Run: Kingdom journey. Read on to learn all you need to know to go through this process and more.

All you need to know about Guilds and Guild Battle in Cookie Run: Kingdom (May 2023)

Players must complete levels 3-6 in the Pilgrim's Path episode of the World Exploration storyline to unlock the ability to join a guild Cookie Run: Kingdom. After completing the given stage, the Guild button will appear on the bottom left of the main screen, where players can choose to create their own or join an existing guild.

Creating your Guild will set Cookie Run: Kingdom players back 500 crystals if they choose. The process to do the same is outlined below:

Press on the "Create" button after opening the "Guild" tab from the bottom left of the main screen Enter the name and description of your new Guild. Players can customize their Guild to be open or invite only. Those with open guilds can add parameters like "Kingdom Level" and "Power" to filter through prospective members. Click on the button where 500 Crystals will be indicated. This is the fee for creating your Guild.

If players want to leave their Guild, they must first transfer leadership to another member. If they wish to close the Guild entirely, they will instead have to kick out every single member and then follow the steps given below:

Enter the Guild castle by clicking the "Guild" button in the bottom left corner. Press the "Close the Guild" option, which will appear after clicking on the Guild emblem in the Castle.

Leaving a guild you are merely a member of is pretty simple. You can follow the same procedure outlined above, except for clicking the "Leave" button instead of the "Close the Guild" option.

