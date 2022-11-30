3 best teams for Guild Battle in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Guild Battle has always been one of the most challenging game modes in Cookie Run: Kingdom as it commands certain different requirements than other game modes. While building a different team for a single game mode does seem like a bit of a hassle, the rewards on offer more than make a case for the same.

Guild Battle has the same tiers as the Kingdom Arena and offers Gems and Medals as rewards at each tier and two extra additions at the end of the season. Players receive a set amount of Heroic Torches (the currency of the Guild Gacha, which can be used to get additional rewards) and Rainbow Cubes at both those junctures.

If readers find that reason enough to make extra investments, this article lays out the best Cookie Run: Kingdom teams they can use to get those rewards as effortlessly as possible.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Guild Battle teams in Cookie Run: Kingdom (November 2022)

Before getting into the teams, some more information on the Guild Battle game mode in Cookie Run: Kingdom is provided below.

There are three individual bosses in Guild Battle: Red Velvet Dragon, Avatar of Destiny, and the Living Abyss. Players can fight a maximum of 18 battles every round, with one round lasting six days and one tallying day after each round.

Four such rounds are held every month, and the total DMG dealt by all members of the Guild to any of the three Bosses is added up to get the Guild's ranking, on whose basis rewards are doled out. Both the round and season awards are doled out on the last tallying day of the month.

With that said, here are the three best teams to use in a Guild Battle:

1) Crunch Chip & Captain Caviar

Front: Crunchy Chip Cookie

Middle: Captain Caviar Cookie and Eclair Cookie

Rear: Vampire Cookie and Cotton Cookie

Treasures: Squishy Jelly Watch, Old Pilgrim's Scroll, Pilgrim's Slingshot

This is a classic DMG-heavy team bringing together the best Epic DPS' in Cookie Run: Kingdom, with the Front and Healer Cookie(s) being no slouches in the DMG dealing department.

Pilgrim's Slingshot is an important addition because it reduces the Boss's DEF by a certain percentage depending on how far you have upgraded the treasure.

Most suited for Red Velvet Dragon

2) Dark Choco & Affogato

Front: Dark Choco Cookie

Middle: Affogato Cookie and Eclair Cookie

Rear: Vampire Cookie and Cotton Cookie

Treasures: Squishy Jelly Watch, Old Pilgrim's Scroll, Pilgrim's Slingshot

A small twist on the earlier Cookie Run: Kingdom team, this one contains the same treasures and most of the same Cookies, but the two changes make up all the difference when facing a certain Guild Boss in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Affogato's skill disables the enemy from gaining any buffs for a certain amount of time, and Dark Choco comes with a 20% DEF debuff, which complements the Slingshot well. These benefits, while seeming minimal, are very important in Guild Battle.

Most suited for Living Abyss

3) Pomegranate & Oyster

Front: Pomegranate Cookie

Middle: Oyster Cookie and Squid Ink Cookie

Rear: Rye Cookie and Cherry Blossom Cookie

Treasures: Squishy Jelly Watch, Old Pilgrim's Scroll, Pilgrim's Slingshot

This build's emphasis on more healing-focused Cookies might raise some questions with readers, but the combo of all these Cookies and Treasures working together makes up a top-tier Guild Battle team.

While it is true that Guild Bosses are created in such a way that surviving against them for longer than a few skill casts is impossible, this build is best for those Cookie Run: Kingdom players who want to last as long as possible and don't have an aggressive playstyle.

Most suited for Avatar of Destiny

Fans can track this space to see all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they come out.

Poll : 0 votes