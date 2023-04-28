Cookie Run: Kingdom PvP Tier List (April 2023)

The Cookie Run: Kingdom developers continuously release new content to ensure the game's meta never stagnates. They have succeeded in this endeavor, given that very few Cookies hold the top-tier spots for over a few weeks. The addition of Magic Candies and the new Super Epic rarity are examples of how to further differentiation is brought into the character library, in addition to the constant release of new Cookies and buffs/nerfs.

Read on to find out how things stand after the last Cookie Run: Kingdom update and the top investments in today's date.

Every Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom ranked for PvP Arena (April 2023)

SS Tier

These are the chosen few from the vast Cookie Run: Kingdom character library, the Cookies you are most likely to see in the highest ranks in the game, and the characters you should have on your roster if you aspire to reach those ranks. Another commonality amongst this set is that they have a wide range of use cases and provide overall value to all Cookie Run: Kingdom teams they comprise.

Moonlight Cookie

Stardust Cookie

Madeiline Cookie

Kouign Amann Cookie

Pure Vanilla Cookie

Hollyberry Cookie

BTS Cookie

S Tier

The S and SS tiers are not very far apart, with no significant differentiators in terms of overall value between Cookies in the two tiers. The difference arises slightly in terms of S-tier characters not having the same level of universal viability across Cookie Run: Kingdom, which makes them somewhat inferior investments.

That being said, going all in on any of these characters is not something any CRK player will ever regret.

Werewolf Cookie

Capsaicin Cookie

Purple Yam Cookie

Schwarzwalder

Vampire Cookie

Black Pearl Cookie

Stardust Cookie

Blueberry Pie Cookie

Frost Queen Cookie

A Tier

The difference between the S and A tiers is slightly more significant than between the SS and S tiers. Cookies at this level make for fairly reliable investments which can perform reasonably well against a substantial chunk of teams in the Kingdom Arena. Several Cookies here feature in the most popular teams in Cookie Run: Kingdom and players looking to build those teams can invest in the A tier without hesitation.

Milky Way Cookie

Space Donut

Mala Sauce Cookie

Wildberry Cookie

Squid Ink Cookie

Captain Caviar Cookie

Prune Juice Cookie

Espresso Cookie

Latte Cookie

Herb Cookie

Parfait Cookie

Cream Puff Cookie

A- Tier

The A-tier is for those Cookies that don't belong in the A tier, the level at which the recently demoted SS and S Cookies lie, or the B tier, populated by strictly average Cookies. These are still decent investments with the right team but will have to be swapped out after players reach a certain point. Newer Cookie Run: Kingdom players low on gems can advance with these characters in their initial Kingdom Arena journey.

Financier Cookie

Dark Cacao Cookie

Crunchy Chip Cookie

Red Velvet Cookie

Tea Knight Cookie

Sea Fairy Cookie

Rye Cookie

Caramel Arrow Cookie

Sorbet Shark Cookie

Pinecone Cookie

Eclair Cookie

Cotton Cookie

Raspberry Cookie

Macaron Cookie

Carol Cookie

Cream Unicorn Cookie

Almond Cookie

Clotted Cream Cookie

Oyster Cookie

Prophet Cookie

B Tier

As mentioned earlier, we head into what would be considered average Cookies. These are not great investments, given they are unlikely to hold their own even in the intermediate ranks in Cookie Run: Kingdom PvP.

Milk Cookie

Licorice Cookie

Affogato Cookie

Cocoa Cookie

Pumpkin Pie Cookie

Strawberry Crepe Cookie

Moon Rabbit Cookie

Kumiho Cookie

Black Raisin Cookie

Cherry Blossom Cookie

Twizzly Gummy Cookie

Snow Sugar Cookie

Mango Cookie

Mint Choco Cookie

Sparkling Cookie

Candy Diver Cookie

C Tier

The C Tier is where the Cookies are simply bad investments. These characters were either viable long ago or never got there in the first place. New Cookie Run: Kingdom players considering using them out of a lack of choice are advised to hold off on the Arena until they pull some better Cookies at the Gacha.

Chilli Pepper Cookie

Dark Choco Cookie

Raspberry Cookie

Pastry Cookie

Lilac Cookie

Poison Mushroom Cookie

Tiger Lily Cookie

Fig Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

