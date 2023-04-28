Cookie Run: Kingdom PvP Tier List (April 2023)

The Cookie Run: Kingdom developers continuously release new content to ensure the game's meta never stagnates. They have succeeded in this endeavor, given that very few Cookies hold the top-tier spots for over a few weeks. The addition of Magic Candies and the new Super Epic rarity are examples of how to further differentiation is brought into the character library, in addition to the constant release of new Cookies and buffs/nerfs.
Read on to find out how things stand after the last Cookie Run: Kingdom update and the top investments in today's date.
Every Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom ranked for PvP Arena (April 2023)
SS Tier
These are the chosen few from the vast Cookie Run: Kingdom character library, the Cookies you are most likely to see in the highest ranks in the game, and the characters you should have on your roster if you aspire to reach those ranks. Another commonality amongst this set is that they have a wide range of use cases and provide overall value to all Cookie Run: Kingdom teams they comprise.
- Moonlight Cookie
- Stardust Cookie
- Madeiline Cookie
- Kouign Amann Cookie
- Pure Vanilla Cookie
- Hollyberry Cookie
- BTS Cookie
S Tier
The S and SS tiers are not very far apart, with no significant differentiators in terms of overall value between Cookies in the two tiers. The difference arises slightly in terms of S-tier characters not having the same level of universal viability across Cookie Run: Kingdom, which makes them somewhat inferior investments.
That being said, going all in on any of these characters is not something any CRK player will ever regret.
- Werewolf Cookie
- Capsaicin Cookie
- Purple Yam Cookie
- Schwarzwalder
- Vampire Cookie
- Black Pearl Cookie
- Blueberry Pie Cookie
- Frost Queen Cookie
A Tier
The difference between the S and A tiers is slightly more significant than between the SS and S tiers. Cookies at this level make for fairly reliable investments which can perform reasonably well against a substantial chunk of teams in the Kingdom Arena. Several Cookies here feature in the most popular teams in Cookie Run: Kingdom and players looking to build those teams can invest in the A tier without hesitation.
- Milky Way Cookie
- Space Donut
- Mala Sauce Cookie
- Wildberry Cookie
- Squid Ink Cookie
- Captain Caviar Cookie
- Prune Juice Cookie
- Espresso Cookie
- Latte Cookie
- Herb Cookie
- Parfait Cookie
- Cream Puff Cookie
A- Tier
The A-tier is for those Cookies that don't belong in the A tier, the level at which the recently demoted SS and S Cookies lie, or the B tier, populated by strictly average Cookies. These are still decent investments with the right team but will have to be swapped out after players reach a certain point. Newer Cookie Run: Kingdom players low on gems can advance with these characters in their initial Kingdom Arena journey.
- Financier Cookie
- Dark Cacao Cookie
- Crunchy Chip Cookie
- Red Velvet Cookie
- Tea Knight Cookie
- Sea Fairy Cookie
- Rye Cookie
- Caramel Arrow Cookie
- Sorbet Shark Cookie
- Pinecone Cookie
- Eclair Cookie
- Cotton Cookie
- Raspberry Cookie
- Macaron Cookie
- Carol Cookie
- Cream Unicorn Cookie
- Almond Cookie
- Clotted Cream Cookie
- Oyster Cookie
- Prophet Cookie
B Tier
As mentioned earlier, we head into what would be considered average Cookies. These are not great investments, given they are unlikely to hold their own even in the intermediate ranks in Cookie Run: Kingdom PvP.
- Milk Cookie
- Licorice Cookie
- Affogato Cookie
- Cocoa Cookie
- Pumpkin Pie Cookie
- Strawberry Crepe Cookie
- Moon Rabbit Cookie
- Kumiho Cookie
- Black Raisin Cookie
- Cherry Blossom Cookie
- Twizzly Gummy Cookie
- Snow Sugar Cookie
- Mango Cookie
- Mint Choco Cookie
- Sparkling Cookie
- Candy Diver Cookie
C Tier
The C Tier is where the Cookies are simply bad investments. These characters were either viable long ago or never got there in the first place. New Cookie Run: Kingdom players considering using them out of a lack of choice are advised to hold off on the Arena until they pull some better Cookies at the Gacha.
- Chilli Pepper Cookie
- Dark Choco Cookie
- Pastry Cookie
- Lilac Cookie
- Poison Mushroom Cookie
- Tiger Lily Cookie
- Fig Cookie
