Worth the hype? Kouign-Amann Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The third contender in the Triple Cone Cup has finally joined Cookie Run: Kingdom, with the latest update adding Kouign Amann Cookie to the game's massive character library. As a new Epic Rarity Defense Cookie who is pitted against extremely popular choices like Hollyberry and Financier, fans have high expectations.

Read on to find out if Kouign Amann (pronounced "queen-a-mahn") has what it takes to rise to the top of the extremely competitive Cookie Run: Kingdom meta.

Kouign Amann Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom: All you need to know

Let's go over the various numbers for the newest Epic Cookie, starting with her various substats: (Lv. 75 Cookie Lvl. and Skill, Full Searing Raspberry, and no Star Promotions)

HP: 234,552

ATK: 47,467

DEF: 89,145

CRIT: 13%

Overall Power: 219,013

The numbers for her "Paladin's Way" skill are also attached below (Lv. 75, Full Searing Raspberry):

Stronger Regular Attacks: 342.7% of ATK

Extra DMG per ATK SPD Buffs: +22.5% per x1 ATK SPD buff

ATK SPD: +25.0% for 8.0 sec; stacks up to x1

ATK SPD Debuff Resistance: +50.0% for 12.0 sec; stacks up to x

Light-type DMG: +20.0% for 10 sec; stacks up to x1

Light Strike DMG: 707.9%; ignores 17.5% of target's DMG Resist

Regular Attack ATK SPD: +4.0% for 8.0 sec; stacks up to x10

Paladin's Way: DMG Resist +12.5% for 15.0 sec upon gaining a debuff; stacks up to x2

ATK SPD teams have become less and less popular in Cookie Run: Kingdom of late, and Kouign Amann Cookie seems to be the developers' way of addressing this change. It is no coincidence that this ATK SPD-focused Cookie was released alongside a Magic Candy for Madeleine Cookie, who is the perfect match for the new character's combo.

The new Cookie, on her own, puts up rather lackluster numbers in both PvE and PvP, considering that she is competing with the likes of Hollyberry and Financier. While she is a viable pick for both aspects of Cookie Run: Kingdom, with solid DMG numbers and survivability, she fails to stand out in either.

However, her combo with Madeleine Cookie, if the latter is equipped with his new Magic Candy, does show a lot of promise for Cookie Run: Kingdom players who are interested in building an ATK SPD comp, given the possibilities of a team with Moonlight or even Black Pearl as a central DPS.

There is room for experimentation, where the right treasures and toppings will create a strong Masters level team with Kouign Amann, but cash-strapped players looking to make an investment in a Defense Cookie are probably better off investing in more popular choices like Hollyberry.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

