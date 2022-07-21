Does Financier Cookie live up to the hype in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

The Cookie Run: Kingdom community has not been particularly receptive to new Defense Cookies since the Hollyberry and Strawberry Crepe Cookies became part of the meta. However, this seems to have changed recently with the release of Financier Cookie as part of the latest update.

The Paladin Academy graduate has won hearts with her diverse skillset and is being heralded as a new direction for the Defense class in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Now that players have had a good two weeks with the new character, let's see how well she has fared against the players' massive expectations.

Financier Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom: All you need to know

This Cookie's in-game description reads:

A true Paladin does not flinch at an order: the greatest deeds perpetuating the order's glory are done by those who are not afraid of challenges, and Financier Cookie marches towards her goal with scrupulous and cold determination. But appearances can be deceiving: seek the Republic's most unfortunate, and they will tell you the Paladin's heart is full of kindness and compassion."

On the storyline front, Cookie serves as Clotted Cream Cookie's bodyguard. This is how she figures into the events of Cookie Odyssey. While Chapter III does not extensively feature Clotted Cream, it has been difficult to gauge if Financier Cookie will feature in any Cookie Run: Kingdom storylines, but given Clotted Cream's important position on the council, her potential is undeniable.

Before jumping into further details about Financier's skills, it should be noted that there is a higher chance of obtaining Financier in the gacha till July 28, as part of a Cookie Promotion event in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

The real reason behind Financier's acclaim in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community is her Paladin Protection skill.

Here, Financier Cookie provides significant buffs towards Clotted Cream (if he is present on the team) or the Cookie with the highest ATK (in CC's absence) and also great survivability stats for Financier herself. Furthermore, the ability also deals AoE damage and grants Light's Shield.

15 sec base Cooldown

Single hit DMG: 221.7% (+2.88% DMG per level)

Paladin's Protection Effects:

Healing: 43.5% of ATK (+0.6% of ATK per level), 65.3% of ATK if target is Clotted Cream Cookie (+0.89% of ATK per level)

MG Resist: 20.0% for 15.0 sec

CRIT Resist: 20.0% for 15.0 sec

ATK Boost: 14.7% for 15.0 sec

Light's Shield: 12.7% of the Cookie's Max HP for 5.0 sec

Light's Judgement: fixed DMG of 50.0% DMG received by Light's Shield

Light's Shield is applied to both Financier and the Cookie under her protection with every use of her Paladin Protection ability. Cookies with the Light's Shield buff deal Light's Judgment DMG when enemies try to attack them. This makes for a great combo as it boosts survivability and DMG simultaneously.

The collection of buffs, a decent cooldown, and considerable single-hit DMG make Financier an attractive proposition for players of all ranks. It is safe to say that the newest Defense Cookie has more than met the high expectations fans had from her and is well on her way to being a top pick in the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta.

Fans can track this space to check out all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom updates.

