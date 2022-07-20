How to get free rewards via Cookie Promotion Event in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

With the Cookie Run: Kingdom community excited for the upcoming Disney collaboration, the developers have more good news for fans. A new Cookie Promotion event went live in the game yesterday, where fans can get some great rewards for promoting Oyster and Financier during the event period.

Unpacking the Cookie Promotion Event in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cream Unicorn Cookie will be in the Cookie Run: Kingdom library, as she was added during a small reset, the game went through for the event.

As per the in-game news section, the event will last from July 19 (00:00) to July 28 (13:59) GMT+9. Players will get Magic Cookie Cutters and Star Jellies by promoting both Oyster and Financier.

Both Cookies offer specific rewards post the 3rd Star Upgrade, with Oyster's promotions granting Treasure Tickets and Toppings, while Financier provides Time Jumpers and 10 and 30 min Speed Ups.

Ideally, players should try to promote both Cookies, given that these materials make for some valuable resources.

The following table lays out the rewards structure for Oyster Cookie promotions during the event:

Oyster Cookie Promoting Oyster Cookie to ⭐1 5 Magic Cookie Cutters, 50 EXP Star Jellies (Lv.5) Promoting Oyster Cookie to ⭐2 7 Magic Cookie Cutters, 100 EXP Star Jellies (Lv.5) Promoting Oyster Cookie to ⭐3 10 Magic Cookie Cutters, 200 EXP Star Jellies (Lv.5), 60 Topping Pieces, 10 Treasure Tickets Promoting Oyster Cookie to ⭐4 15 Magic Cookie Cutters, 250 EXP Star Jellies (Lv.5), 80 Topping Pieces, 15 Treasure Tickets Promoting Oyster Cookie to ⭐5 20 Magic Cookie Cutters, 300 EXP Star Jellies (Lv.5), 100 Topping Pieces, 20 Treasure Tickets

A similar table for Financier Cookie is also provided:

Financier Cookie Promoting Financier Cookie to ⭐1 5 Magic Cookie Cutters, 50 EXP Star Jellies (Lv.5) Promoting Financier Cookie to ⭐2 7 Magic Cookie Cutters, 100 EXP Star Jellies (Lv.5) Promoting Financier Cookie to ⭐3 10 Magic Cookie Cutters, 200 EXP Star Jellies (Lv.5), 10 Ten Min Speed Ups, 10 Time Jumpers Promoting Financier Cookie to ⭐4 15 Magic Cookie Cutters, 250 EXP Star Jellies (Lv.5), 30 Ten Min Speed Ups, 30 Time Jumpers Promoting Financier Cookie to ⭐5 20 Magic Cookie Cutters, 300 EXP Star Jellies (Lv.5), 25 Thirty Min Speed Ups, 50 Time Jumpers

As the event ends on July 28, and Cookie Run: Kingdom developers have kept up their steady stream of updates throughout 2021, there is a good chance that they will be releasing the hotly anticipated update soon after the close of this event. Players are eagerly awaiting confirmation on this theory from the developers.

The next update will mark Cookie Run: Kingdom's second collaboration with a media giant.

Their first collaboration with SEGA included the release of their popular characters Sonic and Tails being made available to players via a limited-time event. They have partnered with Disney at this time but have not yet revealed the exact nature of the collaboration.

Both Oyster and Financier are new additions to CRK, and both have quickly become favorites in the community. Oyster for her extensive utility kit and Financier for his enviable Light Shield ability.

Cookie Run: Kingdom is an action role-playing gacha game by Devsisters and a spin-off serving as the sixth game within the overall Cookie Run franchise. The series gained massive popularity in the wake of Genshin Impact's anniversary controversy.

