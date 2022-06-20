Does Oyster Cookie live up to its hype in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Oyster Cookie's Super Epic status and Support category positioning have made her an exciting proposition for Cookie Run: Kingdom fans. Ever since Cotton Cookie shook up the meta with his ability to heal and deal damage at the same time, CRK fans have always been on their toes for new Support Cookies.

The hype was piled on by Oyster being the second Super Epic Cookie after the well-received Clotted Cream. Let's go over how well the newest addition to Cookie Run: Kingdom is faring in various in-game situations and if she is worth hunting for in the gacha.

Is Oyster Cookie worth unlocking in Cookie Run: Kingdom? (June 2022)

The Oyster Cookie's in-game description reads:

"Oyster is somehow connected to the underwater mermaids from the old legends, but no one knows the truth. Oyster Cookie is known to exert her power and influence to create a favorable tide whenever precious goods and valuable information are involved. Perhaps that's why the ambitious come knocking at Manor Oyster's doors. Because some offers are worth risking it all!"

The new "The Glorious Creme Republic" chapter kicked off in Cookie Run: Kingdom with Oyster's release on June 14. Oyster continues the storyline from where it was left in the last update as an elder of the Creme Republic, who is currently its de-facto leader. She is also the head of the House Oyster, meaning she has a great influence on the maritime trade in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

These factors point to some excellent story potential for Oyster in the current chapter and in the future as well. Players are enjoying the new additions to the storyline, and Oyster more than delivers on this front.

As a Support Cookie, competing with the likes of Eclair and Cotton, expectations are high on both the healing and DMG end. Let's go over the numbers the second Super Epic Cookie can put up and how they compare to other potential Cookies that you can invest in the same category.

Statistics of Oyster Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Similar to Cotton, Oyster is also essentially what is called a Summoner in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community. What makes the ongoing debate around Oyster interesting is that she has a lot of buffs that can only be activated after players make certain investments or have a topping build in the Cookie.

For example: If a cooldown reduction is made on Oyster, the number of soldiers she can summon and their ATK rating will increase.

Here, we will only be going over the base statistics and comparing Oyster with others at their base levels for ease of comparison.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN

It's House Oyster's very own



Next update features:



Cookie Odyssey Chapter II

🦪 New Super Epic: Oyster Cookies

7 New Costumes

2 New Cookie House Skins



#CookieRun 🏛️An elegant noble of the Crème RepublicIt's House Oyster's very own #OysterCookie Next update features:Cookie Odyssey Chapter II🦪 New Super Epic: Oyster Cookies7 New Costumes2 New Cookie House Skins #CookieRun Kingdom 🏛️An elegant noble of the Crème RepublicIt's House Oyster's very own #OysterCookie🦪Next update features: 📜 Cookie Odyssey Chapter II 🦪 New Super Epic: Oyster Cookies👗 7 New Costumes🏠 2 New Cookie House Skins#CookieRun #CookieRunKingdom https://t.co/xtGV91B9DG

Oyster's attack, "Might of House Oyster" has her summoning soldiers on the battlefield, while boosting the CRIT% and CRIT DMG for herself and allies. All soldiers charge at the enemy, and can resist Knockbacks and Flying.

Oyster Cookie skills:

17 second Cooldown (2 second starting CD)

Soldiers' Charge DMG: 94.0%

Oyster Soldiers: caster's 42.9% ATK, 179.0% DEF, 118.0% HP

Additional Soldiers: get an extra Oyster Soldier for every -18.1% to Cooldown (up to 4 Oyster Soldiers in total)

Soldiers' ATK: get +0.9% ATK for every -1.0% to Cooldown (up to +50.0% ATK)

Soldiers' Shield: 60.0% of Oyster Soldiers' HP, DEF +30.0%, resistance to Knockback and Flying

CRIT Boost: 16.5% for 17.0 sec

CRIT DMG Boost: 13.0% for 17.0 sec

A major flaw, as can be seen in the numbers, is that the Cookie has no healing capabilities. The buffs provided are quite impressive, but there are other Cookies that can act as better DPSs while providing similar buffs.

The major application for Oyster Cookie comes in in Summoner comps for Cookie Run: Kingdom players who have a very CRIT-heavy roster.

For the most part, Oyster Cookie fails to leave a mark on Cookie Run: Kingdom. Players will have to invest an excessive amount of resources to make her good enough to compete with the likes of Cotton and Eclair, and even then, the lack of healing capability will be a sore spot.

Newer players who manage to get their hands on the character should surely make good use of her in the initial ranks of Cookie Run: Kingdom.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far