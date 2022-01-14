Cotton Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

Cookie Run: Kingdom's library of characters is constantly increasing given the massive fanbase of its parent game, Ovenbreak. Almost all new characters added via updates are cookies imported from the latter to Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Cotton Cookie's addition to the game was highly anticipated, given she is the first "healer-damage dealer" cookie in the game. She was released alongside Frost Queen Cookie in the first half of the Frost Witch and the Lantern in the Snow update.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN

Take a look at the updates that will come with snowy season🧥



NEW COOKIE: Frost Queen Cookie

NEW COOKIE: Cotton Cookie

🏔️ Super Mayhem Season 2: Frozen Domain



Details about Cotton Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The Cookie's in-game description reads:

"The soft and warm cotton fluff in Cotton Cookie's dough granted her a heart so warm not even a raging blizzard could scare her off. The way she handles her flock of cute wooly sheep ever so gently with her tiny lantern in hand can make anyone feel at peace! Having a lantern in Cotton Cookie's land of constant snowfall is very important: not only stray sheep but also Cookies lost among the dreary white hills depend on it.

"Cotton Cookie can often be seen restlessly looking at the sky on snowy days—as though expecting to find something amidst the drifting snowflakes. Sometimes, she mentions a Cookie dear to her: her serene, calm face lightens up, making the listener wonder... what happened? Will we ever learn that someone out there is keeping a piece of these snowy plains in their heart? And that a warm yellow light of the tiny lantern will always shine for that special someone. Always."

The release of Frost Queen and Cotton Cookie at the same time was not a coincidence.

According to the Frost Crystals Event story, Cotton Cookie's closest friend Sherbet Cookie was reduced to a snowy hazard, by the order of the Frost Witch. Her friend's current form was unstable for her to face. Cotton Cookie's plight was ended by Frost Queen Cookie, as she shielded Cotton Cookie and allowed her to be with her friend in his last moments.

Post this, Cotton Cookie and Frost Queen grew close, as Frost Queen was also afflicted with the same disease that proved fatal to Sherbet Cookie.

Cotton Cookie is an Epic Support class cookie currently considered to be one of the most powerful characters in the game. Her ability to heal, attack, and support her teammates simultaneously makes her ideal for anchoring most team compositions.

Statistics of Cotton Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cotton Cookie's "A Warm Light" ability has quite a bit of utility packed into it. Firstly she shines her lantern, whose warm light heals all allies and summons. Secondly, she also summons a herd of sheep who charge at the enemy and deal AoE damage and stun the enemy before retreating.

For the duration of her casting, all allies' ATK power is increased by 75%.

Healing: 9.9% (ATK) every 1.0 sec for 9.0 sec (+0.13% per level)

ATK Increase Buff: 75% while the lantern is lit

Sheep Herd: 124.5% of the Cookie's ATK, 157.8% of DEF, 111.4% of HP

Sheep Stampede: stun for 1.0 sec

Cookie Run: Kingdom's developers soothed users who wanted more from their healers with the release of Cotton Cookie.

Soulstone of Cotton Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

"This stone holds a piece of Cotton Cookie's soul. A small light is all you need to get through the vicious and harsh cold."

Voice of Sorbet Shark Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The English version of Cotton Cookie is voiced by popular voice actor Cherami Leigh, known for her work in many prominent games and animes.

The only real con with Cotton Cookie is her 17-second cooldown, so a combo of Solid Almond and Swift Chocolate topping is the ideal build for her. Solid Almond will work on increasing her DMG resist substats, boosting the buff she provides to allies' ATK rating. Pairing Cotton Cookie with a Ranged Cookie can help users get maximum value from their Rear line.

