What is the most sought-after cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

The Cookie Run: Kingdom community is unique, and the hype for different characters is generally created organically by the users themselves. Developers promote new Cookies, but the Cookies popular in the community are always the ones users rally behind, separate from those being promoted.

With the constant buffs, nerfs and even the release of new Cookies, it is quite surprising how individual Cookies manage to become the subject of so much hype.

This article discusses the Cookie, which is currently the one the Cookie Run: Kingdom community has its eyes on, and the surrounding reasons for the same.

Most desired Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom in 2022

Rarities in Cookie Run: Kingdom goes up to Legendary and Ancient. This means there are multiple very hard-to-find powerful Cookies. The one that has captured the attention of a large section of the community from this lot is Frost Queen Cookie.

The 2nd Legendary Cookie to become playable in Cookie Run: Kingdom (after Sea Fairy Cookie) Frost Queen is a Magic class Cookie who dons the Timeless Throne of Ice Cookie decor. She was released alongside Cotton Cookie in the Frost Witch and the Lantern in the Snow Update.

Frost Queen Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

Her in-game description reads:

"Somewhere amidst endless snow stands the lone castle of ice. In its halls of perpetual twilight dwells Frost Queen Cookie, the sovereign of winter itself. Like a fairytale queen, she dazzles with regal magnificence, yet her icy gaze leaves your soul cold and dreary, like tundra after a relentless blizzard. Her Cookie heart with all its mortal hopes and passions is long but frozen, all but one: her adamant will to accomplish her mission. A mission of utmost importance to the existence of the world. Ages might pass, but the castle of ice will remain: and so will Frost Queen Cookie, the guide for the myriads of Life-bearing snowflakes."

The release of Frost Queen with Cotton Cookie is not a coincidence. In the official storyline Cotton Cookie and Sherbet Cookie are close friends. Sherbet Cookie's deep desire to dissolve into the snow is granted by the Frost Witch, reducing him to a snowy hazard too dangerous for Cotton Cookie to face alone.

Frost Queen protects Cotton Cookie from Sherbet's current form and allows them to continue their relationship. This leads Cotton and Frost Queen to become close friends themselves.

This heartrending storyline and the story of Frost Queen's past life are a big reason behind all the love she gets from the Cookie Run: Kingdom community.

Statistics of Frost Queen Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Her "Freezing Squall" attack has her freezing all the enemies and dealing single hit DMG. While frozen enemies' ATK cooldown is disabled, once they thaw, they are dealt with additional Freeze DMG.

Frost Queen Cookie herself is immune to any interrupting effects, but her Freeze DMG can be avoided if the enemy has a Freeze debuff.

Frost Queen Cookie stats:

18 second Base Cooldown

Single hit DMG: 67.8% (+0.9% DMG per level upgrade)

Freeze Time: 2.0 sec

Freeze DMG: 271.2% of ATK (+3.6% DMG per level upgrade)

Voice of Frost Queen Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Frost Queen Cookie is voiced by popular TikToker @CristinaVee. She is also a known figure in the Genshin Impact community.

Frost Queen Cookie won the hearts of players with her story and found a place in teams of all players who were able to unlock her by putting up some serious numbers. Disabling the enemy cooldown and then dealing one of the most powerful hits from a Middle Cookie in the game makes her the most sought after Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

