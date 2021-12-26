Cookie Run: Kingdom is a kingdom-building roleplaying game (RPG) with an interactive gacha element. The title recently hit the leaderboards on the Google Play Store, crossing over 10 million downloads.

This RPG involves two aspects, i.e., the Arena, and the main-storyline-based Campaign mode. More Cookies join players' rosters as they make use of the gacha to expand their options to create various Cookie Run: Kingdom team compositions.

Cookies are divided across eight categories depending on their attack type. This article includes a ranked list of the top 5 Ranged Cookies for use in both the PvP and PvE aspects of Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Top 5 Ranged Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom that players need to use

Ranged Cookies typically work in the Rear position to provide additional damage to support Front Cookie attacks. Most Ranged Cookies are of Epic Rarity as they provide the most value when paired with high DPS Bomber Cookies, a strong Ambush or Charge Cookie taking the first engagement.

5) Beet Cookie

Beet Cookie from Cookie Run Kingdom. Image via Kangaroo Firepunch on Youtube.

This is the only Ranged Cookie that is not of Epic Rarity. She is considered to be one of the best "Common" Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Beet Cookie can really help new players get more value from their Rear lineup. She puts up decent numbers at base level with a 12-second cooldown for the 67% damage.

Beet Cookie can create a lot of value for new players but it is worth noting that there are Bomber Cookies in the Rare tier which will replace her later in the game. Players should structure their investments on Beet Cookie by taking this fact into account.

4) Rye Cookie

Rye Cookie is a cross between a Support Cookie and a Ranged Cookie, and is considered to be one of the weakest Epic Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Her main benefit to the team is the 50% buff to team ATK SPD for the next 7 seconds after her ability is used. Her ability called "Final Showdown" is nothing to write home about with a 15 second cooldown for a 72% damage rating.

She has been added to the list because there is a trend where relatively new players seem to be getting their hands on Rye Cookie. If any readers are able to get Rye Cookie fairly early in the game they should know that she can easily outplay many Rare Cookies but at a higher level of matchups she will be blown out of the water.

3) Pastry Cookie

Pastry Cookie is particularly useful to those Cookie Run: Kingdom players who want to create an ATK SPD based team composition. Her 50% ATK SPD buff, along with a solid 80% single hit rating all within a 13-second cooldown, makes her fit for the role of a DPS character in a ATK SPD lineup.

Her unique LightBrainger Arrows bounce twice after hitting one enemy and both these hits inflict an extra 75% damage to two other enemies.

With the right team, Pastry Cookie can swiftly tear down enemies from the back in both PvP and PvE scenarios.

2) Tiger Lily Cookie

Tiger Lily Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom. Image via Cookie Run Kingdom Wiki.

Tiger Lily brings a host of skills together in her attack. She has a solid 127% damage rating, along with a 25% ATK SPD buff and a 3-second stun effect on the enemy, all contained in a 13-second cooldown. These factors make her an excellent pick for players who want a Ranged/Rear Cookie to anchor their team.

Her attack itself lasts for a full 5 seconds as she rushes into the enemy lines atop her Butter Tiger, meaning a repeated combined attack with a Charge Cookie could quickly hammer down the enemy's HP.

There is debate to her categorisation by the Cookie Run: Kingdom developers as a Ranged Cookie. However, given the fact that she charges into enemy lines, she provides excellent value in whatever category players may assign to her.

1) Twizzly Gummy Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom players who want an outrightly offensive character to massacre the enemy from the Rear should stop their search as Twizzly Gummy is their Cookie for the job.

Her other stats may not seem very impressive with a 16-second cooldown and 7.7% single hit DMG. However, she can deal 350% Skill CRIT DMG and nullify any HP Shield the enemy may have, before she inflicts that massive amount of damage. This specific ability makes her the best Ranged Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom currently.

Her Zap ability, which provides an extra 2.8% hit consistently for 7 seconds is also useful to wipe enemies with low HP off from the Front lines to help the Mid and Front Cookies create more of an impact.

The chief value of having Ranged Cookies is that with another Healer Cookie in the Rear, they can absolutely destroy the enemy without taking much of an HP hit, as they are securely placed behind the rest of their team.

This ranking is based on the individual skill of each Cookie but players should know how they structure their team affects the value they can get from different Cookies.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan