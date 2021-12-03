Beet Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom — All you need to know

Cookie Run: Kingdom, the action RPG game, sees players start as Ginger Brave Cookie, the protagonist. It has a party-based system that forms a party of cookies that you can unlock throughout the game.

The title recently became really popular in the Google Play Store with over ten million downloads. It is a mix of gacha and kingdom style base making in one.

There is a campaign mode (story) and an arena system for cookies to fight against each other. Cookies can be obtained throughout the story and by drawing from the gacha.

There are lots of cookies with different abilities to unlock. The game also offers players lots of freebies that can be opened with in-game codes.

Talking about cookies, Beet Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom belongs to the Ranged class and has been available since the title's launch.

Beet Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The Beet Cookie's in-game description reads:

"A strong, persistent, rocky-soil-enduring wild beet was used in the making of Beet Cookie. This Cookie not only inherited all these qualities of her mother ingredient but also went up a notch, becoming able to survive just about anywhere! Beet Cookie settled in the deep forest and has been protecting her territory with her trusty crossbow ever since. Storm, rain, blizzard, or vicious predators-no threat is too serious. There's only one thing that can spring a surprise on this lonely ranger: unexpected Cookie visitors."

The Beet Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom deals decent ranged damage. Her special skill has a 12-second cooldown. It is a cookie of common rarity, and her position is prioritized to be rear by default. She has not been featured in the World Exploration story yet.

Statistics of Beet Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

12-second base cooldown

Damage dealt: 67.0% (+0.9% - 1% DMG dealt per level)

Beet Cookie's Soulstone description

"This stone holds a piece of Beet Cookie's soul. Looks durable and able to weather any conditions."

Beet Cookie's skill - Hunter's Sense (Image via YouTube)

Her skill: Hunter's Sense

"Shoots several bolts in a row at a target with the lowest HP. Don't mess with a hunter!"

Beet Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is a decent addition to your roster. Hunter's Sense causes pretty good ranged damage (67.0%) with an additional +0.9% to 1% DMG per level.

At the base level, her skill cooldown is set to 12 seconds. It is best suited with X5 Swift Chocolate Topping (recommended) and X5 Bouncy Caramel Topping.

