What are toppings used for in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Toppings are going to be necessary to level up and dominate the arena in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Cookie Run: Kingdom has emerged as one of the most popular mobile games currently on the Google Play Store. It somehow fits a Gacha game mode with a Kingdom Management mode into one game.

Outside of a campaign, Cookie Run: Kingdom features an arena where cookies can fight against each other, and toppings are great tools players can use to create firmer cookies.

Special item used to buff stats in Cookie Run: Kingdom

In simple terms, the toppings in Cookie Run: Kingdom are essentially buffs. Equipping cookies with one of the toppings will give them a boost in a particular stat.

There are currently ten toppings that gamers can choose in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Those cookies and the buffs that they provide are as follows:

Bouncy Caramel: increases the cookie’s ATK and SPD

Fresh Kiwi: increase the cookie’s resistance to debuffs

Hard Walnut: raises the cookie’s defense

Healthy Peanut: raises the cookie’s HP

Hearty Hazelnut: raises the cookie’s resistance to crits

Juicy Apple Jelly: raises the cookie’s crit%

Searing Rasberry: raises the cookie’s ATK

Solid Almond: increases the cookie’s resistance to damage

Sweet Candy: increases the cookie’s amplify

Swift Chocolate: lowers the cookie’s cooldown

All cookies can hold up to a maximum of five toppings. To get the maximum number, though, users will need to grind up the level of their cookies a considerable amount.

Only one topping can be equipped immediately, with each subsequent topping slot being unlocked at the 15th, 20th, 25th, and 30th levels.

Cookies can only equip a maximum of five toppings (Image via Devsisters)

While the toppings only give small buffs at first, they can be upgraded to increase the potency of their buffs.

To upgrade toppings in Cookie Run: Kingdom, players need to use Topping Pieces and Coins. These only earn them a chance at getting the upgrade, as the attempt could fail. The higher the item is leveled up, though, the less likely it is to fail.

Users are also, surprisingly, encouraged to have upgrade attempts fail. The more times an upgrade has failed, the more likely the next upgrade will be successful.

