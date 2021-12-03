5 best Rare Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom has over 60+ Cookies for players to create different combinations. They all have different abilities and add to the different varieties that users create with them. All of them will not be of a similar caliber.

After having played the game for a while, new players who want to expand their collection beyond the Common Cookies should consider investing in the Rare Cookies that suit their playstyle.

Rare Cookies are the next tier of rarity in Cookie Run: Kingdom after the Common tier. Cookies in this tier are slightly more enhanced and highly efficient versions of Common Cookies as these are meant for players of near, intermediate skill. The list includes the top picks for most playstyles in Cookie Run: Kingdom from the Rare tier.

Explore these Rare Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Readers should note that the given list is in no particular order as the utility of different Cookies will differ with every player’s use of them. These are simply the Rare Cookies that players should invest in according to their needs and aims in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

For example, Users who have already invested in the Ninja Cookie, an Ambush Class Cookie, should not readily jump to build Adventurer Cookie (another Ambush Cookie part of this list)

1) Princess Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Princess Cookie and Custard Cookie III have clashing perspectives on how a royal should behave. Once they start a debate, not even Knight Cookie can stop them. 🏰 Princess Cookie and Custard Cookie III have clashing perspectives on how a royal should behave. Once they start a debate, not even Knight Cookie can stop them. 🏰 https://t.co/M80qRUdXP5

A strong Charge character ideal for intermediate users looking to improve on GingerBrave, she deals significant AoE damage along with weakening the enemy's defenses.

Her Royal Swing attack has her swinging her scepter in the face of your opponents, inflicting 319% Damage (increases by 4.4% with every level upgrade). Enemies defenses are also weakened for the next 6 Seconds by 15%.

The cooldown on the Royal Swing ability is 13 seconds at a base level (can be decreased further).

Princess Cookie is an excellent pick for users who are facing difficulty holding their ground in matchups with increased ranks after playing Cookie Run: Kingdom for a while.

Position: Front

Class: Charge

Toppings: Solid Almonds

2) Cherry Cookie

Cherry Cookie is shown to be more effective in PvP. (Source: Ultra Rare Marz on YouTube)

Cherry Cookie is one of the few decent Bomber class Cookies available to relatively new Cookie Run: Kingdom players. A good pick for players struggling to get value from their rear lineup, her “Huge Cherry Bomb” ability can inflict a lot of damage along with a Stun effect.

The base damage of her attack is at 146% (increases by 2% per level upgrade). The stun effect on enemies caught in the damage radius lasts for two seconds and the ability recharges every 16 seconds (can be improved). She can make up for the deficit in matches when your Front characters need support in different aspects of Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Position: Rear

Class: Bomber

Topping: Swift Chocolate

3) Adventurer Cookie

Adventurer Cookie is Blackberry Cookie's employer (Source: mothsicons on Tumblr)

Adventurer Cookie is for those who were excited by the concept of Ninja Cookie but disappointed with his meager capability. An excellent Ambush-class Cookie, he can anchor teams by taking fights that no Front and Rear characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom can.

His Rope Master ability has him appear behind the enemy's furthest back, attack them with his rope and incapacitate that enemy. This inflicts significant damage to the enemy, 416% (at the base level; it improves by 5.6% with every level upgrade).

The enemy is also left incapacitated for the next four seconds. Players can use this attack every 12 seconds (can be improved). He is a constant presence in almost all Rare characters in Cookie Run Kingdom tier lists.

Position: Middle

Class: Ambush

Topping: Searing Raspberry

4) Avocado Cookie

New players often struggle to pick a good Defense character for their lineup. Avocado Cookie is the only viable option for Cookie Run: Kingdom players who want a solid defensive character in their Front lineup.

Her Battle Smithing ability involves striking the ground with her Hammer multiple times, dealing AoE damage. The damage itself is not very significant. A mere 55% (increases by 5.6% with every upgrade), but the 30% boost to the attack rating of the Cookie with the highest Attack power in your team for the next six seconds can be very effective in battle.

Requires 12 seconds for cooldown at a base level (can be improved). If you pair the front line with your highest attack rating character and Avocado Cookie, you can get a significant advantage over other Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Position: Front

Class: Defense

Topping: Solid Almond

5) Custard Cookie III

Custard Cookie is often the butt of jokes in the CRK universe for his self-declared royal bearing (Source: simp on Youtube)

The importance of a healing character goes up as players rank up in Cookie Run: Kingdom as they get matchups with better players. Investing in a healing cookie is important at the stage we’ve discussed until now.

Custard Cookie III heals 113% of the Attack Damage of the two players with the lowest HP (increases by 1.55% for every level). He also provided a 400 HP Shield (increases by 7.15 with every level) for three seconds.

Position: Rear

Class: Healing

Topping: Searing Raspberry

Cookie Run: Kingdom's meta is constantly changing. Players should ensure they make their investments according to the meta changes by keeping themselves updated.

Note: The article reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Srijan Sen