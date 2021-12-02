Princess Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

Cookie Run: Kingdom is an action RPG game where the player starts the game as Ginger Brave Cookie, the protagonist. It has a party-based system that forms a party of cookies that you can unlock throughout the game.

There are lots of cookies with different abilities to unlock. The game also offers players lots of freebies that can be opened with in-game codes.

Princess Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom, a Rare Cookie, belongs to the charge class and has been playable since launch.

Details about Princess Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The cookie's in-game description reads:

"Don't be fooled by her adorable smile and cute hairdo. She's not the graceful and regal princess you're looking for! Trouble follows the ever-curious Princess Cookie everywhere she goes, but somehow she manages to sort things out. After all, it's hard not to fall for Her Majesty's charm!"

Princess Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom deals area damage and decreases the defense of enemies. Her skill has a cooldown of 13 seconds.

It is a Rare type cookie and her position is prioritized to the front by default. She is the daughter of the Royal Berry Cookie and the Jungleberry Cookie.

Statistics of Princess Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

13 second base Cooldown

Damage dealt: 319.0% base (+4.4% DMG per level)

-15.0% DEF for 6.0 sec

Princess Cookie's Soulstone Description

"This stone holds a piece of Princess Cookie's soul. It shines with the spirit of adventure."

Her skill: Royal Swing

The world is full of adventure! Princess Cookie swings her scepter with a noble smile, causing area damage and decreasing the enemies' Defense.

Princess Cookie's skill - Royal Swing (Image via YouTube)

Voice of Princess Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

The Princess Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is a pretty good addition to any competent player's roster. She is a cookie of Rare rarity and her skill, Royal Swing, causes pretty good area damage and decreases the enemy's defense. She deals 319.0% as base damage with an additional 4.4% DMG per level. At the base level, her skill cooldown is set to 13 seconds. It is best suited with X3 Searing Raspberry Topping and X2 Bouncy Caramel Topping.

