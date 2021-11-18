How to download Cookie Run: Kingdom on PC

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a fun combination of RPG, party-based combat and kingdom building. The player assumes the role of the titular hero, GingerBrave, as he restores the cookie kingdoms back to their former glory. Part of the player's tasks includes recruiting other characters to their team.

However, it’s strictly a mobile game. It doesn’t have a PC port, but times have changed. There are alternatives for playing Cookie Run: Kingdom on PC. In fact, there are two. Here's a look at the options available.

Play Cookie Run: Kingdom on PC using an emulator or a mobile cloud service

Play Cookie Run: Kingdom via now.gg

now.gg can stream Cookie Run: Kingdom to one's browser (Image via now.gg)

now.gg is a free mobile cloud service that houses a plethora of mobile games that can be played on other devices, including PC. The best part is, it doesn’t require downloading and installing Cookie Run: Kingdom. As long as the player has a decent internet connection, they can play the game straight from their PC.

It works by streaming the game. In the case of PC, the game doesn’t run off of a platform, but rather a browser. It’s a fully functional version of the game, though it takes some time to get used to. Simply visit their site to get started.

Play Cookie Run: Kingdom via BlueStacks

Arguably the best way to play Cookie Run: Kingdom on PC is through BlueStacks. Unlike now.gg, BlueStacks is a platform—an emulator, to be more specific. It emulates Android-based devices. As Cookie Run: Kingdom is on Android (and Apple devices), it’s the perfect environment to play.

BlueStacks is also a fully functional platform. Users can access applications like Google Play Store and download Cookie Run: Kingdom directly to BlueStacks. In other words, one would be playing the game on their PC.

BlueStacks emulates Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Bluestacks)

BlueStacks does have some downsides, though. While it can emulate tons of Android devices, finding the right Android model to play Cookie Run: Kingdom on is tedious. To make it easier, check Cookie Run: Kingdom’s list of supported devices.

Another problem one might face is having underwhelming PC specifications, because BlueStacks uses a PC's hardware to emulate games and Android OS. If that's not an issue, here's what players should do:

Step 1: Download the setup from BlueStacks and run it.

Step 2: Once installed, sign in with a Google account.

Step 3: Use the Google Play Store app to install Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Edited by Sabine Algur