Cookie Run Kingdom codes guide

If players want to learn about Cookie Run Kingdom codes and how to use them, they don't need to look any further. While Cookie Run Kingdom may be a gacha game like Genshin Impact that makes money through premium currency, developers are known to hand out codes every now and then.

These can be redeemed for valuable gifts.

Cookie Run Kingdom: All Valid Codes

Reedeem these codes immediately (Image via Cookie Run Kingdom)

These Cookie Run Kingdom coupon codes are still valid. Use them as soon as possible. They are as follows:

GETUR1SUGARGNOME: 1 Sugar Gnome furnishing item

1 Sugar Gnome furnishing item GETUR3SUGARGNOME: 3 Sugar Gnome furnishing items

3 Sugar Gnome furnishing items GETUR5SUGARGNOME: 5 Sugar Gnome furnishing items

5 Sugar Gnome furnishing items GETUR7SUGARGNOME: 7 Sugar Gnome furnishing items

7 Sugar Gnome furnishing items REALTOUGHCOOKIES: 500 Crystals

500 Crystals KINGDOMNBLUECLUB: 500 Crystals

500 Crystals SAMSUNGCRKINGDOM:1,000 Crystals

Using these Cookie Run Kingdom codes immediately racks up a healthy sum of Crystals and furnishing items. The most valuable reward is the Crystals, which is Cookie Run Kingdom’s premium currency (bought with real money). They can then be used to purchase rare items like pets, characters, and treasure.

How to enter codes

Find the DevPlay account in the Settings (Image via Cookie Run Kingdom)

Now it’s time to redeem the codes. Unsurprisingly, they offer some nice rewards, like free items and money. It’s a simple, yet tedious process.

Before moving on, players need to know what a DevPlay account is. Upon signing on to play Cookie Run Kingdom, they had to have created one. It will probably be the same as the player's email.

"Coupons" is this game's codes (Image via Cookie Run Kingdom)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Step 1 : Tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner.

: Tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner.

Step 2 : In the sidebar menu, pick Settings.

: In the sidebar menu, pick Settings.

Step 3 : Now select the Info tab.

: Now select the Info tab.

Step 4 : Under User Info is an email. That’s the DevPlay account.

: Under User Info is an email. That’s the DevPlay account.

Step 5 : Go back to the sidebar menu and pick Coupons. This option opens the mobile device’s default browser and loads the Cookie Run Kingdom’s code redemption page.

: Go back to the sidebar menu and pick Coupons. This option opens the mobile device’s default browser and loads the Cookie Run Kingdom’s code redemption page.

Step 6 : Type in the DevPlay account under DevPlay account.

: Type in the DevPlay account under DevPlay account.

Step 7 : Type in one of the codes listed above into the text box under Coupon Code. Choose Claim Reward.

: Type in one of the codes listed above into the text box under Coupon Code. Choose Claim Reward.

Step 8: Close and restart Cookie Run Kingdom to receive the new items.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul