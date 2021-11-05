Roblox Captive codes (November 2021)

Roblox Captive can provide a ton of fun — especially with friends. In the same vein as Flee the Facility and Piggy, players either flee from the Beast or hunt down others as the Beast. They can heighten their experience through the use of Roblox codes.

Users can turn in these active codes for free gifts like cash and items.

Active Roblox Captive codes

These cards are currently the only active Roblox codes in Captive. Gamers must use them as soon as they can or else risk losing the free gifts and items. They are as follows:

KREW - Redeem code for free cash

- Redeem code for free cash SPOOKY - Redeem code for a free reward

- Redeem code for a free reward MULLETS - Redeem this code for 500 cash

- Redeem this code for 500 cash MULLETMAFIA - Redeem this code for 100 cash

Expired Roblox Captive codes

Unfortunately, these codes are no longer in circulation. Let it be a lesson: redeem these codes as soon as possible, or lose out on potential items and cash.

glorious - Redeem code for 2,000 cash

- Redeem code for 2,000 cash FROSTY - Redeem code for 1,000 cash

- Redeem code for 1,000 cash VIBE - Redeem code for 200 cash

- Redeem code for 200 cash discord - Redeem code for 500 cash

- Redeem code for 500 cash stages - Redeem code for 500 cash

- Redeem code for 500 cash BUNDLE - Redeem code for 50 cash

- Redeem code for 50 cash snowday - Redeem code for 100 cash

- Redeem code for 100 cash release - Redeem code for 100 cash

- Redeem code for 100 cash XMAS - Redeem code for 50 cash

How to use Roblox Captive codes

Now that gamers have Roblox codes for Captive, it is only natural to want to use them. It is a simple process, and it goes like this:

Step 1: Visit Roblox’s homepage, then log into Roblox with your account.

Step 2: At the top, use the search bar to locate “Captive.” Launch Captive.

Step 3: Once the game has launched, look on the right-hand side. There is a Twitter icon. Select it.

Step 4: When the code menu opens, type in an active code, then select “Redeem.” You would get a confirmation message if the code were used correctly.

Most of the codes you come across will drop cash into your maximum balance. Since cash is the choice of in-game currency, it’s used to buy crates. These are then opened to reveal different weapons.

You can also purchase abilities for an edge while playing.

