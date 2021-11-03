Is Roblox back up? How to check Roblox server status

Is Roblox back up? Yes, after three days down, it is finally back up and running. But if this ever happens again, how would you check the Roblox server status?

These unfortunate events occur every now and then, and if it does, you can stay on the up and up with these methods. What you will find here is how to check the Roblox server status, where to find Roblox server updates, and how to check server issues.

How to check Roblox server status

If you are having issues accessing Roblox for any reason, such as connection issues, a server error message, or a spike in latency, there are multiple resources to use. Each has its use, so use it based on your current dilemma.

Roblox status page

Roblox has its own source on the servers (Image via Roblox)

The most reliable source of information for Roblox server status is via its server status page. This will give you a comprehensive rundown of which servers are active and on which devices and platforms.

For example, your friend might be playing Roblox on Xbox and you on PC. But if the servers are down for Xbox, you can find that out. It even tracks Roblox Studios.

The server status page updates frequently, so you will also have the most recent activity show up every few seconds.

Check Downdetector

Downdetector provides feedback on the server (Image via Down Detector)

Downdetector is a fantastic site for reporting latency, connection, and server issues. This will provide a breakdown and timeline of recent reports from other people.

You can then use those reports to determine if the issue is coming from your end or if it is coming from the game.

Another helpful tool it provides is an outage map. It is possible for pockets of areas to experience a collective outage while others do not. The map shows where most reports are stemming from.

Roblox Twitter page

Get updates through Roblox’s Twitter page (Image via Twitter)

But let’s say the servers are down, and you’ve already checked the server status page. What then? Roblox has its own Twitter page to provide information on its current status, provided they are aware of the situation.

Edited by Ravi Iyer