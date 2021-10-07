How to get candy in Roblox Royale High Halloween event

Now that October is here and Halloween is on its way, Roblox Royal High has started their yearly Halloween event. And yes, players can now collect candy in Roblox Royal High through various games, take in the spooky sights, find hidden chests, and roleplay to their spooky heart's content.

But it isn’t just for the fun of getting candy; it also counts as a currency for Halloween-themed clothing. For any fashionistas, this is one event you do not want to miss. Here's how you can get candy in Roblox Royale High.

Getting candy in Roblox Royale High Halloween event

Go trick-or-treating

Trick-or-treating guarantees candy (Image via Roblox)

The most obvious option for getting candy in Roblox Royale High is to go trick-or-treating. Put on your best outfit, head into town, and ring doorbells. When you get close to a house, the option to ring the doorbell shows up.

Once you press the doorbell, the door will open, and candy will fly out. Run around to collect the candy, then move on to the next house. Every house has a two-minute cooldown before you can ring and collect candy again.

Try your hand at apple bobbing

Stick your face in the water for apples (Image via Roblox)

When players spawn into Roblox Royale High during the Halloween event, they are immediately greeted by several apple bobbing stands. Tubs are placed in rows, with apples bobbing at the top. Playing an apple bobbing mini-game has a chance to award as many as ten pieces of candy.

It isn’t a guarantee you will get candy, but since you can play the mini-game as many times as you want, it doesn’t matter. All that matters is how long you are willing to stand there.

Find the hidden Halloween chests

Find hidden chests for candy and a special item (Image via Roblox)

During the Roblox Royal High Halloween event, players can run around town and locate hidden chests. There are five altogether, some of which are very well-hidden. When players open one, they will get a huge bounty of candy (between 30 and 75 pieces).

However, the best part of finding all the chests is a special in-game item that is only available during the Halloween event. So go out there and find the chests because there isn't a Roblox code for it.

