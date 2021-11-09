List of all free characters in Genshin Impact

Even though Genshin Impact is a gacha game, many characters are available to players for free. While some were introduced in the initial quests as starters, others were rewarded during events.
Surprisingly, the free-to-play characters in Genshin Impact are not only great for beginners, but can be used to clear end-game content such as the Spiral Abyss as well.
Here's a list of all the free characters in Genshin Impact.
Currently obtainable free characters in Genshin Impact
Players can currently obtain the following characters in Genshin Impact for free:
Amber, Kaeya, Lisa
Amber, Kaeya, and Lisa are the starter characters in Genshin Impact that belong to Pyro, Cryo, and Electro element, respectively. They can be obtained after completing the Prologue chapter of the Archon quest that takes place in Mondstadt.
Bennett and Lisa
Bennett and Lisa are currently available in the Genshin Impact shop. Both characters cost 34 Masterglass Starglitter. It is worth noting that Masterglass Starglitter can be obtained after unlocking constellations on characters.
Barbara
Genshin Impact players can get Barbara by completing the A Long Shot quest. However, they must be AR 18 or above.
Xiangling
When players reach Adventure Rank 20, they can complete Floor 3 Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss to get a copy of Xiangling.
Aloy
Players on all platforms can claim Aloy from the in-game mail as a free reward before the server maintenance for update 2.3 begins.
Free Genshin Impact characters who could be obtained from past events
Over the past year, the following events in Genshin Impact have rewarded players with free characters:
- Barbara's Shining Debut- Barbara
- Unreconciled Stars- Fischl
- Stand by Me- Players could choose a free character from Xiangling, Chongyun, Beidou, Ningguang, Xinyan, or Xingqiu
- Energy Amplifier Initiation- Diona
- Thunder Sojourn- Beidou
- Labyrinth Warriors- Xinyan
The only five-star character in the list mentioned above is Aloy. The Cryo bow-user arrived in Genshin Impact following a crossover with PlayStation and Horizon Zero Dawn.
Having said that, free four-star characters such as Xiangling, Xingqiu and Beidou are equally popular among players, and are heavily used in the Spiral Abyss.
As of now, the Moment of Bloom banner is available in Genshin Impact version 2.2. Maintenance for version 2.3 will begin on November 23, 2021, and players can expect a re-run banner for Albedo in the upcoming patch.
