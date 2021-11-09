Genshin Impact fan spots possible foreshadowing of new elements and reactions in lore

Genshin Impact’s world design and lore are incredibly deep, and the more players explore Teyvat, the more hidden secrets they come across in the game.

Fan theories play a big part in uniting a large portion of the Genshin Impact community. Lore dives and speculations enrich the already complex yet simple world that miHoYo was able to build in the game.

One such recent fan theory speculates that perhaps miHoYo will be adding new elements to the game apart from the seven that players already know about.

In a recent Reddit post, a Genshin Impact player speculates that apart from Anemo, Pyro, Electro, Cryo, Hydro, Dendro, and Geo, there is a big possibility that there will be more elements or even elemental reactions added to the game in future updates.

Are more elements or elemental reactions making their way to Genshin Impact?

(Image via sunmolk/Twitter)

The Redditor points out a bit of interesting information in the “Colors of the Rainbow” achievement card, which is granted to players after completing all the “Elemental Specialist” tasks. The card reads:

“Light can refract into countless colors, but people stop at seven because they’re lazy to count. Perhaps the elements are like that, too.”

What’s interesting about this theory is that there are specific elemental interactions that have no effect in Genshin Impact.

While Geo skills can synergize well with other elemental skills, Geo as an element in itself doesn't have many synergizing reactions with the others.

Prism refraction theory teaches that light primarily constitutes seven different colors. The VIBGYOR or the seven colors of the rainbow runs parallel to the seven elements present in the game.

And each color, when combined, produces an entirely different one which, in the case of Genshin Impact, can be attributed to the various elemental reactions. Evaporate, Ignite, Overload, and Electrocute are all made by combining the elements in different ways.

Hence, the achievement card that the Redditor points out, coupled with the fact that some of the elements do not react with others, puts great emphasis on the speculation that perhaps miHoYo will be inclined to add more elements, elemental reactions, or both in future updates.

Can “Time” be one of the upcoming elements of Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact payers proposed another interesting theory on the Reddit thread that suggests that perhaps the next upcoming element will be Time.

While there is not much weight behind this speculation, the theory suggests how well Time as an element might react with others in the game.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, some even argue that Time’s very abstract nature will not entirely be a good fit for the game.

Unlike the other elements, Time will work very differently. Even if it harmonizes well with others, it will pose a big issue for how Genshin Impacts narrative progresses.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar