Who is Dottore in Genshin Impact? Things you must know about the Fatui Harbinger

Genshin Impact's manga has revealed several characters who are yet to appear in the game, and Dottore may be one of the most important.

Dottore is one of the 11 Fatui Harbingers, and he fulfills the role of a diplomat in Mondstadt. The harbinger hasn't appeared in-game, though he was mentioned in Childe's story quest.

Apart from that one instance, Genshin Impact fans have to refer to the manga to learn about this enigmatic character.

Everything we know about Genshin Impact's Dottore

In Genshin Impact, Dottore is something of a mad scientist. He's obsessed with human experimentation, as he hopes to create powerful, enhanced creatures.

Because of his inhumane ideas, Dottore was chased out of his hometown. He later joined Sumeru Academia to conduct research, though his peers shunned him for obvious reasons. While Dottore was in the academy, the first harbinger, Pierro, invited him to join the Fatui.

yves



#genshinimpact #cyno #lisa #dottore they say the greatest minds in teyvat all come from sumeru academia

The new Fatui member soon earned the title of Il Dottore, or The Doctor. He would soon go on to defeat one of Mondstadt's threats, Ursa the Drake. Mondstadt then owed a debt to the Fatui, which gave Dottore the opportunity to lure citizens into becoming test subjects.

These events in Dottore's backstory take place before Genshin Impact's manga story begins. Where the narrative commences, Dottore already has diplomatic status in Mondstadt.

Dottore's story events in Genshin Impact's manga

Dottore's debut in the Genshin Impact manga (Image via miHoYo)

In the Genshin Impact manga, Dottore makes his debut in the first chapter, "Bad Wine." Here, a Fatui underling named Krupp disappoints Dottore, leading the harbinger to express his desire to use Krupp as a test subject. The two then head off to Mondstadt in hopes of gathering new subjects.

Dottore and Krupp meet with Diluc in Dawn Winery for negotiations. The harbinger soon walks off and later returns to find Diluc, disguised as the Darknight Hero, interrogating Krupp. Dottore promptly kills his underling to keep him silent, and later turns his corpse into a mechanical creature.

Dottore calling Krupp "mr krupp" is always so cute to me ... yes he killed krupp and then revived him by turning him into a killing machine but kinda cute that he calls him "mister krupp" only after he's dead

Later on, Dottore learns of the Black Fire incident, where a former test subject caused the deaths of two Fatui diplomats. Not being interested in the event, Dottore leaves his underling, Barnabas, to handle the matter.

His most recent appearance in the Genshin Impact manga is in chapter 16. Here, the harbinger is seen disappointed that the Darknight Hero escaped capture.

Dottore in Childe's story quest

Mimiko ♥



Oh Dottore is mentioned! I wonder if we will see him in the game or is he just going to be manga exclusive character 🤔

Base on his abilities, maybe it would've been a little creepy cause the guy can make corpses into Ruin Guard. The game hasn't been too dark so far.

Thus far, the Genshin Impact game has only mentioned Dottore once. In Childe's story quest, it's revealed that the harbinger previously ran a facility full of Ruin Guards. Dottore didn't do much to close off the building when he abandoned it, leaving hazards in west Liyue.

Dottore originally studied Abyss creatures here, but instead went on to create Ruin Guards. This is his last known activity. Genshin Impact fans will have to wait for new manga chapters or in-game quests to learn more about the mad Fatui Harbinger.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul