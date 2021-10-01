How to read Genshin Impact manga online

Genshin Impact is a game full of captivating backstories, and players may learn even more about Teyvat’s lore in the game's official manga.

The Genshin Impact game follows the story of the Traveler’s journey in Teyvat as they strive to reunite with their lost sibling. Meanwhile, the manga serves as a prequel to this story.

Fans can read all about some important events that took place before Genshin Impact’s protagonist ever reached the current world of Teyvat.

Where to find the Genshin Impact manga

Cover page for chapter 1 of the Genshin Impact manga (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact fans can find the official manga series on a dedicated page of miHoYo’s website. Webtoon is an alternate source where fans can find the manga. On either of these sites, anyone can read all the published chapters of Genshin Impact in full-color panels.

The Genshin Impact manga recounts the stories that precede the in-game events. In the manga, fans can learn about early Fatui activity, Diluc and Kaeya’s backstories, and Mondstadt’s icon, Venessa.

All manga events are canon to the Genshin Impact story, so players may see some manga reveals echoed in the game.

Thus far, the manga’s story has centered around some familiar characters in Mondstadt. The Knights of Favonius have taken the spotlight in the story, though some knights like Eula and Albedo are still yet to appear.

Main characters from Liyue and Inazuma have also been absent from the manga so far. If the manga ever introduces characters from these regions, they will likely have entirely separate story arcs.

There are currently 16 chapters of the Genshin Impact manga, each worked on by different teams of artists. However, only the Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese versions are up to date. At the time of this writing, most other languages are only available up until chapter 12 or 13.

Unfortunately, the Genshin Impact manga lacks a regular chapter schedule. For now, fans of the manga must simply check in from time to time for a continuation.

