Ninja Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom: All you need to know

Cookie Run Kingdom is an action RPG game where the player starts the game as Ginger Brave Cookie, the protagonist. It has a party-based system to form a party of cookies that you can unlock throughout the game.

There are lots of cookies with different abilities to unlock. The game also offers players lots of freebies that can be opened with in-game codes.

Ninja Cookie from the Cookie Run Kingdom has not been featured in the World Exploration Storyline. By default, his position is prioritized to the Middle.

Ninja Cookie from the Cookie Run Kingdom, a common cookie, has been playable since launch.

Diving into Cookie Run Kingdom

The in-game description reads:

"Just as making perfect dough demands diligent kneading, tireless training is of equal importance on the path of the ninja. The flavor and ingredients of the mysterious Ninja Cookie remain unknown. He is the only Cookie who can jump that many times. Some say he steps on the air itself, others claim he is using some sort of a shadow clone technique... And with training, he can jump even higher! Sky's the limit, literally."

Ninja Cookie's original Rare status from OvenBreak was revised upon his addition to Kingdom, being changed to Common.

He was an S-grade cookie in LINE Cookie Run, the second-highest tier (equivalent to Epic in OvenBreak and Kingdom), and a rare unit in Cookie Wars.

It is an Ambush class cookie of Common rarity. By default, his position is prioritized in the Middle.

Statistics of Ninja Cookie from the Cookie Run Kingdom

11-second base Cooldown

Damage dealt: 89.0% (+ ~1.2% DMG per level)

He jumps in the air, throwing shuriken twice and causing small-area damage.

Ninja Cookie Soulstone

"This stone holds a piece of Ninja Cookie's soul. Fills you with an urge to begin arduous training."

Voice of Ninja Cookie from the Cookie Run Kingdom

The Ninja Cookie from the Cookie Run Kingdom is fairly decent. This is an Ambush class cookie, and his position is prioritized in the Middle. He is the only Cookie who can jump that many times. Some claim he steps on the air, others claim he is using some shadow clone. It is best suited with X5 Searing Raspberry Topping.

