Moon Rabbit Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom: All you need to know

Cookie Run Kingdom developers have added yet another cookie to their roster with the release of a new update. Anyone who has played the Cookie Run franchise will be aware of their ever-expanding collection of cookies, valuable treasures, and freebies available to use within the game.

Such an addition was made to the collection of cookies in the second part of the Heart of Courage and Passion update with the release of Moon Rabbit Cookie.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN The full moon has arrived in Cookie Run: Kingdom! 🌕

Just like the full moon, we have new ✨shiny✨ Cookies getting ready to join the Kingdom... 😊



📣 For more details on the Sep 17 update, please check out the in-game announcement!

Cookie Run Kingdom developers first revealed the Moon Rabbit Cookie on September 15 and made it playable on September 17.

Moon Rabbit Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom: Everything you need to know

The description for the cookie reads as:

"Fresh rice harvested from the happy soils of the Cookie World was used for baking the happy Moon Rabbit Cookie. This Cookie's chubby cheeks are always filled with sweet rice cakes. And while some may think it's cute, her craving for more rice cakes might be one of the strongest forces of the Universe. That craving can even become so strong that she might turn into a giant Rice Cake Bunny, and—oh boy!—you'd better keep your distance because she is going to wreak SWEET HAVOC. A group of particularly brave Cookies once tried to keep the giant Rice Cake Bunny in check by grabbing each other's hands and building a circle around her. Ever since, the Cookies have kept a tradition of holding hands and going around in circles under the full moon."

You can get the Moon Rabbit Cookie from Cookie Run Kingdom by collecting 20 of her Soulstones from the Gacha. The odds of receiving her Soulstone in the regular Cookie Gacha is 0.513% and the Featured Cookie Gacha grants a 8.200% chance. It costs 300 Gachas (You are allowed to use any cookie cutter) per draw.

Moon Rabbit Cookie's Decor is the Moon Mortar Picnic from the Abundant Harvest Festival Theme. It is an Epic type of rarity, falling under the defense class.

Moon Rabbit Cookie's Skill

Moon Rabbit Cookie's Giant Rice Cake Bunny skill in Cookie Run Kingdom (Image via Reddit)

Statistics of Moon Rabbit Cookie from Cookie Run Kingdom

14 sec base Cooldown

Single hit DMG: 127.9 % (+1.7% per level)

Self-healing: 160.0 % of ATK

Healing Cake: heals all allies if the target is defeated within 10.0 sec

Healing: 253.0% of ATK (if Healing Cake's target is a Cookie)

Healing: 24.2% of ATK (if Healing Cake's target is not a Cookie)

After transforming into a Giant Rice Cake Bunny, Moon Rabbit Cookie jumps up and down, dealing DMG to all enemies. Enemies hit with this skill will be marked with a Healing Rice Cake, and when the marked enemies are defeated, the Healing Cake will restore the HP of all allies. The amount of healing provided depends on the target. While Moon Rabbit Cookie is using her skill, she will be more resistant to interrupting effects.

Moon Rabbit Cookie Soulstone

"This stone holds a piece of Moon Rabbit Cookie's soul. If only Soulstones 'ere chewy wike wice cakes! Yum!"

Voice of Moon Rabbit Cookie and Raspberry Cookie: Cookie Run Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Please give a warm welcome to the voices of our newest Cookies! 🤩💗



PRESENTING:

⚔️Christina Kirkman - Raspberry Cookie

🐰Cristina Pucelli - Moon Rabbit Cookie Please give a warm welcome to the voices of our newest Cookies! 🤩💗 PRESENTING:⚔️Christina Kirkman - Raspberry Cookie🐰Cristina Pucelli - Moon Rabbit Cookie https://t.co/cuM88sf2zb

Overall, the Moon Rabbit Cookie from Cookie Run Kingdom is a much-needed addition to your roster. This is a Defense class cookie who will guard your frontlines. They deal damage to their enemies and mark them with rice cakes. If the enemies are defeated before the rice cakes go away, the skill heals your party.



She is best suited to the protector role, with toppings such as Swift Chocolate or Solid Almond. Her skill has a cooldown of 14 seconds. The Moon Rabbit Cookie is definitely a must-have for any keen Cookie Run Kingdom player.

