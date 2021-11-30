Strawberry Crepe Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom: All you need to know

The Cookie Run Kingdom developers have added another cookie to their roster with the release of a new update. Anyone who has played the Cookie Run franchise will be aware of their ever-expanding collection of cookies, valuable treasures, and freebies available for in-game use.

Such an addition was made to the collection of cookies with The Lost Kingdom update was The Strawberry Crepe Cookie.

Strawberry Crepe Cookie was first revealed on April 8 and became playable on April 22.

Strawberry Crepe Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom: Everything you need to know

Its in-game description reads:

"Sweet strawberry cream, crispy waffles, and chubby fresh strawberries— is there a cuter combination? Meet Strawberry Crepe Cookie with an unyielding sparkle of curiosity in the eyes. And this curiosity is a force to be reckoned with: Strawberry Crepe Cookie will stop at nothing to find an answer to every question! Having grown up with Wafflebots, this Cookie preferred tinkering with robotic parts to playing with toys. This little genius's cute waffle headset is a tiny engineering marvel on its own. But don't touch it! Or you risk witnessing a change from the cute Strawberry Crepe Cookie to the furious one."

The odds of drawing the Strawberry Crepe Cookie are 0.085%, and the odds of drawing its Soulstone are 0.482%. The only way you can unlock this defense class cookie is by drawing from the classic Gacha system.

There is no other way to get this cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom (for 300 crystals, you can make one draw).

The Strawberry Crepe Cookie plays an antagonistic role in Castle in the Sky. They are faithful to the Dark Enchantress Cookie. Their position is prioritized to the front by default.

It is an Epic type of rarity, falling under the defense class.

Strawberry Crepe Cookie's skill

Strawberry Crepe Cookie's Its Crepe Thrust in Cookie Run Kingdom (Image via Reddit)

Statistics of Strawberry Crepe Cookie from Cookie Run Kingdom

15-second base Cooldown

Single hit damage: 330.0% (+4.2% DMG per level)

+50.0% DMG Resist over 8.0 sec

Strawberry Crepe Cookie's ability, Crepe Thrust, uses the giant crepe arms to cause area damage. This reduces the damage received by the two allies with the lowest Max Health Point.

Strawberry Crepe Cookie Soulstone

"This stone holds a piece of Strawberry Crepe Cookie's soul. Miniscule whirs and ticks can be heard from within."

Voice of Strawberry Crepe Cookie: Cookie Run Kingdom

Overall, the Strawberry Crepe Cookie from Cookie Run Kingdom is a much-needed addition to your roster. This is a Defense class cookie who will guard your frontlines.

They do massive splash damage and provide the cookies with the lowest max Hit Points in your party. The delicious-looking Strawberry Crepe Cookie can be paired with Solid Almond or Swift Chocolate toppings.

