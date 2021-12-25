Sorbet Shark Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom: All you need to know

Cookie Run Kingdom's list of playable characters keeps increasing, given the popularity of their parent game, OvenBreak. Most of the new characters added post launch are characters imported from the latter to Cookie Run Kingdom.

Sorbet Shark Cookie's addition to the game was heavily applauded as the character was the first to identify with they/them pronouns. They were released alongside Squid Ink Cookie in the first half of the Soda Island Outlaws update in August.

Details about Sorbet Shark Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom

The Cookie's in-game description reads:

"Once upon a time, there was a shark that lived in the deep blue sea. This curious swimmer often popped up to the surface to watch the pirates party on their ships. The shark yearned to join the Cookies for these parties, but they always ran away.

"Saddened, the shark disappeared into the sea for ages. Until suddenly... Sorbet Shark Cookie burst forth from the depths!

"This Cookie is, frankly, not the fastest runner, can only make bubbly noises instead of words, and gets soggy in the water just like everyone else. But even so, Sorbet Shark Cookie is always wearing a bright smile! After all, the world above the sea is vast and there's so many things to see!"

Sorbet Shark, as the name suggests, was originally a shark who later took on the form of a Cookie. A lot of the lore surrounding them is related to pirates as they always aspired to be one.

Sorbet Shark is an Epic Cookie who is listed amongst the best and most powerful Cookies in both Ovenbreak and Cookie Run Kingdom. When they rush at their enemies in their true Shark form, they are able to deal more AoE damage than any other character in the game.

Sorbet Shark's preferred position has shifted to the Middle in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Statistics of Sorbet Shark Cookie from Cookie Run Kingdom

Sorbet Shark's "Shark Splash" skill has them ambushing the enemy's front lines in their shark form. Additional damage is levied on enemies or Cookies with the highest max HP in the affected area (for Cookies, the damage will be counted as True Damage, but it cannot exceed 300,000).

Single Hit Damage: 128.1%

Damage to Max HP (Cookies): 18% (increases by 1.2% with every level upgrade)

Single Hit Damage (Others): 378% (increases by 51.2% with every level upgrade)

The damage value for True Damage will be randomized here at a 5% difference similar to other damage types. They are by far the ideal pick for Cookie Run Kingdom players who only want the best DPS character for their PvP or PvE compositions.

Soulstone of Sorbet Shark Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom

"This stone holds a piece of Sorbet Shark Cookie's soul. Is it gonna be adventuring the mighty waves, splashing and dashing? Or is it gonna be the pirate's life as a Cookie? Either way, the stone seems to be fizzing with excitement."

Voice of Sorbet Shark Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom

Sorbet Shark Cookie is voiced by Arianna Ratner, a veteran voiceover artist. She began her career at age 6 with a voiceover for a department store commercial. Additionally, she is known for being a voice actress in World of Warcraft alongside acting in movies like Hello from Taiwan.

Sorbet Shark Cookie is an Ambush class Cookie who should be built with a full Searing Raspberry set to increase its damage numbers further. As they play in the Middle, players should pair them with a Bomber or other Range Cookies with a tank like Hollyberry at the Front.

This combination, alongside a good ATK speed buffer and healer in the Rear, will create a nearly unstoppable Cookie Run Kingdom team.

Sorbet Shark can provide a significant amount of value to every team compositon idea players may have.

