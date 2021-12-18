Top 5 best cookies with she/her pronouns in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom developers have been very specific with their gender categorization and pronouns among Cookies during the creation of the game. All the cookies in the game are gender-specific. Some of the Cookies are male, some are female, and the others are non-binary.

This article will take players through a Top 5 guide of the best cookies with she/her pronouns.

Top 5 she/her Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The 5 Cookies that we chose as the best she/her cookies are:

Latte Cookie

Moon Rabbit Cookie

Rye Cookie

Sea Fairy Cookie

Frost Queen Cookie

5) Latte Cookie

Latte Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via YouTube/Cookie Run Kingdom)

Latte Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is an Epic Cookie that belongs to the Magic class. Her position is prioritized to the Middle by default.

Her skill "Care for a Latte" conjures a Latte Glyph attracting enemies to its center, dealing damage and silencing them.

Statistics of Latte Cookie

15 second base Cooldown

Damage dealt: 60.0% (+1.1% DMG per level)

Inner Latte Glyph Damage: 140.0% (+1.8% DMG per level)

Outer Latte Glyph Damage: 105.0% (+1.3 DMG per level)

Silence: 1.0 sec

Immobilized: 5.0 sec

4) Moon Rabbit Cookie

Moon Rabbit Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via YouTube/Cookie Run Kingdom)

Moon Rabbit Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is an Epic Cookie that belongs to the Defense class. Her position is prioritized to the Front by default.

Her skill "Giant Rice Cake Bunny" gives her the power to turn into a Giant Rice Cake Bunny which jumps and hits enemies, dealing area damage. Enemies hit with this skill are marked with a Healing Rice Cake which restores the HP of all allies when the enemies are defeated.

Statistics of Moon Rabbit Cookie

14 sec base Cooldown

Single hit DMG: 127.9 % (+1.7% per level)

Self-healing: 160.0 % of ATK

Healing Cake: heals all allies if the target is defeated within 10.0 sec

Healing: 253.0% of ATK (if Healing Cake's target is a Cookie)

Healing: 24.2% of ATK (if Healing Cake's target is not a Cookie)

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN If it’s delicious, then it’s 0 calories. 😋 Let’s spread joy and rice cakes with Moon Rabbit Cookie this Chuseok! 🐰🌕 If it’s delicious, then it’s 0 calories. 😋 Let’s spread joy and rice cakes with Moon Rabbit Cookie this Chuseok! 🐰🌕 https://t.co/hIRMORwv0B

3) Rye Cookie

Rye Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Cookie Run Kingdom wiki)

Rye Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is an Epic Cookie that belongs to the Ranged class. Her position is prioritized to the Rear by default.

Her skill "Final Showdown" aims both of her pistols at the enemy with the lowest max HP, dealing a great amount of damage several times. Attack Speed of the Cookie increases during the duration of the skill.

Statistics of Rye Cookie

15 second base Cooldown

Damage dealt: 72.0% (+0.9-1% per level)

+50.0% ATK SPD for 7.0 sec

2) Sea Fairy Cookie

Sea Fairy Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Reddit/u/bob-the-builder-shr)

Sea Fairy Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is a Legendary Cookie that belongs to the Bomber class. Her position is prioritized to the Middle by default.

Her skill "Soaring Compassion" fires a stream of water, inflicting damage and stunning the five closest enemies.

Statistics of Sea Fairy Cookie

17 second base Cooldown

Water Stream DMG: 150.0%

Water Pillar DMG: 173.0% (+4.4% DMG per level)

Stun: 3.0 sec

1) Frost Queen Cookie

Frost Queen Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Cookie Run Kingdom wiki)

Frost Queen Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is a Legendary Cookie that belongs to the Magic class. Her position is prioritized to the Middle by default.

Her skill "Freezing Squall" casts a freezing energy on all enemies, thus dealing damage and freezing them. Once frozen, the targets' cooldown will be paused and they will receive extra damage when thawed.

Statistics of Frost Queen Cookie

18 second Base Cooldown

Single hit DMG: 67.8% (+0.9% DMG per level)

Freeze Time: 2.0 sec

Freeze DMG: 271.2% of ATK (+3.6% DMG per level)

Edited by Atul S