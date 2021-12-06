Rye Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom — All you need to know

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a fun blend of kingdom building and action RPG where players can create their own party of Cookies, leveling up throughout the story. There are more than 250 Cookies available to unlock.

You can unlock cookies through the campaign mode or draw from the Gacha, which costs 300 Crystals per draw. There are cookies in four rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, and Ancient. Cookie Run: Kingdom provides players with lots of freebies that they can claim with in-game codes.

Rye Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom was made playable at launch on January 21. She has a prominent role in Enemies for Life.

Rye Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Rye Cookie's in-game description reads as:

"On the sunset of a hard day's work, the saloon door bangs open. "As usual, boss!" she yells. Yup, it's Rye Cookie again, so better get her order straight. She's a bounty hunter in these here parts, sporting a shiny badge and all that. The Wild Gun, they call'er. Maybe she's here on a job, or maybe she's just moseying through town. Last time, there been rumors of a brazen heist: someone wiped the wheat silo clean as a whistle, not a single grain left. Wonder who coulda down that? Anyway, better to be careful 'round that one. It's safer to be nice and quiet 'round her, lest ya wanna feel the full barrel from her wholegrain-caliber."

Rye Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is an Epic Cookie who belongs to the Ranged class. Her position is prioritized to the Rear by default.

Statistics of Rye Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

15-second base cooldown

Damage dealt: 72.0% (+0.9-1% per level)

+50.0% ATK SPD for 7.0 sec

Rye Cookie's Soulstone description

"This stone holds a piece of Rye Cookie's soul. Shines the brightest at high noon."

Rye Cookie's skill, Final Showdown (Image via YouTube)

Rye Cookie's skill: Final Showdown

The in-game skill description of Final Showdown reads:

"Shoot first if you don't wanna be shot! The Cookie aims both pistols at the enemy with the lowest max HP and shoots a round, dealing a great amount of damage several times. The Cookie's Attack Speed is increased greatly for the whole Showdown duration. (Skill cannot be applied to summoned foes)."

Voice of Rye Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Join our Autograph and Q&A Livestream with our Streamily Voice Actors and cast including:



🍞 Amber Lee Connors (Co-Director, Rye Cookie) Join our Autograph and Q&A Livestream with our Streamily Voice Actors and cast including: 🍞 Amber Lee Connors (Co-Director, Rye Cookie) https://t.co/pc7n9EAivK

Overall, Rye Cookie is an excellent addition to your roster. Her skill deals significant ranged damage to enemies and increases her Attack Speed. At the base level, her skill cooldown is set to 15 seconds.

It best suits the X5 Searing Raspberry Topping (Recommended) and X5 Bouncy Caramel Topping.

